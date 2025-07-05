Sir Lewis Hamilton experienced a massive culture shock when he moved to Formula One team Ferrari

Max Verstappen silenced the home fans at the British Grand Prix by seeing off McLaren duo Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris to put his Red Bull on pole position at Silverstone.

Verstappen did not look to be in the hunt for first place, but he pulled a brilliant lap out of the bag to beat Piastri by 0.103 seconds with Norris third, 0.118 seconds adrift.

George Russell took fourth for Mercedes, one place ahead of Lewis Hamilton, who had dared to dream of a first pole position for Ferrari, but ended up two tenths off the pace. Charles Leclerc qualified sixth in the other Ferrari.

Verstappen was only fourth after the opening runs in Q3 at a gusty and overcast Silverstone, and complained his Red Bull was difficult to drive. However, when it mattered most the four-time world champion came from nowhere to take top spot - his first pole since Miami at the beginning of May.

