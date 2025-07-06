Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

F1 British GP live: Race start time and updates as Brits try to hunt down Max Verstappen at Silverstone

Follow live F1 coverage from Silverstone as Verstappen looks to beat the Brits after securing a surprise pole position

Kieran Jackson
at Silverstone
,Olivia Hicks
Sunday 06 July 2025 10:57 BST
Sir Lewis Hamilton experienced a massive culture shock when he moved to Formula One team Ferrari

Max Verstappen will try to turn pole position into a race win at the British Grand Prix this afternoon after silencing home fans by seeing off McLaren duo Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris in qualifying at Silverstone.

Verstappen did not look to be in the hunt for first place heading into Saturday but he pulled a brilliant lap out of the bag to beat Piastri by 0.103 seconds with Norris third, 0.118 seconds adrift.

George Russell took fourth for Mercedes, one place ahead of Lewis Hamilton, who had dared to dream of a first pole position for Ferrari, but ended up two tenths off the pace. Charles Leclerc qualified sixth in the other Ferrari.

Verstappen was only fourth after the opening runs in Q3 at a gusty and overcast Silverstone, and complained his Red Bull was difficult to drive. However, when it mattered most the four-time world champion came from nowhere to take top spot - his first pole since Miami at the beginning of May.

Follow live coverage of the British GP with The Independent:

WATCH: Verstappen takes storming pole at Silverstone

It was some lap from Max Verstappen to claim pole at Silverstone yesterday...

Luke Baker6 July 2025 10:58

"Not the top but still a good day," says Norris

Lando Norris gave his thoughts on coming third immediately after quali at Silverstone.

“Good qualifying. I’m not going to be unhappy with third,” he said. “Not the top but still a good day.”

Norris said the team would be focusing on “the little things” and pointed to how close Q1 was.

“I think it’s going to be fun... an interesting Sunday.”

(REUTERS)
Luke Baker6 July 2025 10:47

Verstappen reflects on pole: "It was good enough"

In response to his pole lap at Silverstone that left commentators slack-jawed, Max Verstappen simply said it was “good enough.”

The four-time champion said it was “tricky out there” with the wind but that he was “happy of course. It’s a big boost for our team.”

When asked if he was in a position to take on McLaren and keep them behind, he responded realistically: “Difficult to say.”

(Getty Images)
Luke Baker6 July 2025 10:35

F1 weather forecast: Rain in the air for British Grand Prix

It’s July, we’ve had a heatwave, so temperatures will be high and conditions will be dry for the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, right? Right...?

Prepare for what today might bring by reading up on the weather report:

F1 weather forecast: Rain in the air for British Grand Prix on Sunday

The 12th race of the 2025 F1 season sees the paddock return to the home of British motorsport
Luke Baker6 July 2025 10:27

Lewis Hamilton returns to Silverstone in last chance saloon for first Ferrari year

If you’d told Lewis Hamilton four months ago, amid the hoopla of Formula One’s biggest-ever driver move, that he would be “hoping and praying” for a strong result at his beloved Silverstone, he’d likely have laughed you out of the room. Either that or he’d have rolled his eyes. Take your pick.

After all, this was the seven-time F1 world champion moving to the fabled Ferrari. A driver in need of rejuvenation after three years of frustration at Mercedes was joining a team seemingly on the up, having come within a whisker of last year’s constructors’ title. Everything seemed perfectly aligned. With the whole world watching, what could possibly go wrong?

Well, come race 12 and the halfway stage of the 2025 season, the answer is unavoidable: pretty much everything.

Read more from Kieran Jackson:

Lewis Hamilton returns to Silverstone in last chance saloon for first Ferrari year

Hamilton has been on the podium 11 times in a row at Silverstone, but is yet to secure a top-3 finish this year
Luke Baker6 July 2025 10:17

F1 standings ahead of British Grand Prix

1. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 216 points

2. Lando Norris (McLaren) – 201 points

3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 155 points

4. George Russell (Mercedes) – 146 points

5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 119 points

6. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) – 91 points

7. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – 63 points

8. Alex Albon (Williams) – 42 points

9. Esteban Ocon (Haas) – 23 points

10. Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber) - 22 points

11. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) – 21 points

12. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) – 14 points

13. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) – 14 points

14. Carlos Sainz (Williams) – 13 points

15. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) – 12 points

16. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) – 11 points

17. Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull) – 10 points

18. Ollie Bearman (Haas) – 6 points

19. Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber) – 4 points

20. Franco Colapinto (Alpine) – 0 points

21. Jack Doohan (Alpine) – 0 points

Luke Baker6 July 2025 10:16

F1 grid: Starting positions for British Grand Prix

Max Verstappen silenced the British fans by seeing off McLaren duo Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris to put his Red Bull on pole position at Silverstone.

Verstappen did not look to be in the hunt for first place, but he pulled a brilliant lap out of the bag to beat Piastri by 0.103 seconds with Norris third, 0.118 seconds adrift.

George Russell took fourth for Mercedes, one place ahead of Lewis Hamilton, who had dared to dream of a first pole position for Ferrari, but ended up two tenths off the pace. Charles Leclerc qualified sixth in the other Ferrari.

Here’s the full list of grid positions:

F1 grid: Starting positions for British Grand Prix

F1 heads to the home of British motorsport, Silverstone, for round 12 of the 2025 season
Luke Baker6 July 2025 10:15

Max Verstappen beats Brits to the punch with shock pole at Silverstone

The special one was in town. Strolling with his usual swagger across the pit-lane, Jose Mourinho was on ceremonial duties on Saturday in handing over the Pirelli pole position award at a murky Silverstone circuit. Yet rather appropriately, Mourinho gifted the prize to F1’s very own special one, who gave a firm reminder as to what all the current fuss is about.

Max Verstappen, in typical 2025 fashion, expertly sprung from nowhere at the end of qualifying to take top spot in front of an, ultimately, disappointed British crowd. Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton had appeared genuine favourites beforehand, given their fine form in practice, but they will line up third and fifth. Oscar Piastri, the championship leader, starts in P2.

Read more of F1 Correspondent Kieran Jackson’s full qualifying report from Silverstone here:

Max Verstappen beats Britons to the punch with shock pole at Silverstone

The reigning F1 world champion beat the McLarens and Lewis Hamilton to top spot in qualifying
Luke Baker6 July 2025 10:14

British Grand Prix Start Time: 3 p.m. BST

The British Grand Prix will start on Sunday, 6 July at 3 p.m. BST.

(Getty Images)
Luke Baker6 July 2025 10:12

