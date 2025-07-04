F1 British GP live: Practice start time and schedule as Hamilton eyes strong start at Silverstone
Follow live F1 updates from Silverstone as the drivers build towards qualifying on Saturday
F1 next heads back to the scene of the sport’s first ever race 75 years ago as Silverstone hosts the British Grand Prix and round 12 of the 2025 season.
Lando Norris secured a vital and much-needed win last time out in Austria, thwarting a challenge from McLaren teammate and championship rival Oscar Piastri. The Australian driver’s lead is now 15 points after the first 11 races.
Charles Leclerc picked up the final podium place for Ferrari, while Max Verstappen retired after being hit by Kimi Antonelli. Verstappen’s future at Red Bull has been the topic of much discussion this week - the Dutchman has been linked with a move to Mercedes, potentially replacing arch rival George Russell in 2026.
Lewis Hamilton, meanwhile, finished fourth in Austria and will be eyeing his first podium for Ferrari as he takes to his home track for the first time in red. Hamilton memorably won last year’s race, his ninth victory at Silverstone.
Lewis Hamilton ‘hoping and praying’ to return to podium at British Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton said he is “hoping and praying” to end the worst podiumless streak of his Formula One career at Sunday’s British Grand Prix.
Hamilton has a remarkable record at his home race, winning a record nine times at Silverstone. He has also finished in the top three in all of his last 11 appearances here.
However, the seven-time world champion has not landed a podium in Ferrari colours – a streak of 11 races – the deepest into the season he has ever gone without a top-three finish.
Hamilton ended his two-and-a-half-year losing streak with a famous victory at Silverstone last season, and speaking ahead of Sunday’s race, Hamilton said: “I am hoping and praying.
“There is always magic here at Silverstone. It is a very, very special race and I am hoping all sorts of things can help us because we are not as quick as McLaren. If it stays dry they will walk the race.
British Grand Prix schedule and times
4 July
Practice 1: 12:30pm BST
Practice 2: 4pm BST
5 July
Practice 3 11:30am BST
Qualifying: 3pm BST
6 July
Grand Prix 3pm BST
Lewis Hamilton returns to Silverstone in last chance saloon for first Ferrari year
If you’d told Lewis Hamilton four months ago, amid the hoopla of Formula One’s biggest-ever driver move, that he would be “hoping and praying” for a strong result at his beloved Silverstone, he’d likely have laughed you out of the room. Either that or he’d have rolled his eyes. Take your pick.
After all, this was the seven-time F1 world champion moving to the fabled Ferrari. A driver in need of rejuvenation after three years of frustration at Mercedes was joining a team seemingly on the up, having come within a whisker of last year’s constructors’ title. Everything seemed perfectly aligned. With the whole world watching, what could possibly go wrong?
Well, come race 12 and the halfway stage of the 2025 season, the answer is unavoidable: pretty much everything.
British Grand Prix - Drivers ready for first practice at Silverstone
Good morning and welcome to the Independent Sport’s coverage of the British Grand Prix.
Today we have first and second practice at Silverstone in what promises to be a distraction from the gossip and rumours swirling around the paddock.
George Russell gets back in the Mercedes amid talk of Max Verstappen replacing him next season.
While Verstappen has refused to rebuff talk of a switch in 2026 entirely, and will instead focus on improvements in the Red Bull.
We’ll see how they get on, plus title favourites Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, while Lewis Hamilton, showing some glimmers in the Ferrari last week in Austria, will hope to rediscover the magic at Silverstone after last year’s historic win.
