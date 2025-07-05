Lewis Hamilton celebrates F1 win with crowd surf at Silverstone

F1 is back at Silverstone with the exciting British Grand Prix for round 12 of the 2025 season.

Lewis Hamilton’s heroics last year still live vividly in most fans’ memories, and he’s back in the Ferrari ready to salvage an otherwise disappointing season, with Lando Norris grabbing that crucial win last time out in Austria.

Norris will be eager to pip McLaren teammate and championship rival Oscar Piastri and his speed in practice makes him the man to beat around this Silverstone track, with the Australian driver’s lead now just 15 points after the first 11 races.

Charles Leclerc picked up the final podium place for Ferrari last time out, while the weekend will focus closely on both Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, who has been linked with a move to Mercedes, and arch rival George Russell, who remains calm heading into 2026 without his seat secure.

Follow live coverage of the British GP with The Independent with lap times, results and the latest reaction and analysis from around the paddock: