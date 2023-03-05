For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Charles Leclerc suffered a devastating start to the 2023 F1 season after retiring while in third place.

The Ferrari driver ended the Bahrain Grand Prix after 41 laps with the team confirming there was an engine problem, rather than the power unit.

The Monegasque driver remarked: “No, no, no! Come on, what happened guys? No power.”

A virtual safety car followed, costing Leclerc a probable 15 points and a season-opening podium place.

Leclerc kept his composure after his race finished and could be seen drinking a bottle of water before gathering his things to return to the garage.

A Ferrari employee then picked up Leclerc on the back of a Vespa scooter.

The 25-year-old endured a tough season in 2022 with the Ferrari lacking the reliability to compete with Red Bull.

And 2023 appears to have started with similar issues, frittering away valuable points as Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez push for a perfect start to the season.