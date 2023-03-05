Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1678011847

F1 Bahrain GP LIVE: Max Verstappen starts on pole as Mercedes look to rethink car design

Follow build-up and updates ahead of the first race of the 2023 F1 season - the Bahrain Grand Prix

Kieran Jackson
Formula 1 Correspondent
Sunday 05 March 2023 10:24
Comments
Can Mercedes challenge Red Bull in new F1 season? | You Ask The Questions

Max Verstappen struck the first blow of the new Formula One season by securing pole position for the Bahrain Grand Prix.

The double world champion beat Sergio Perez as Red Bull locked out the front row by one tenth of a second with Charles Leclerc third for Ferrari. Carlos Sainz finished fourth in the other scarlet car ahead of Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso. George Russell qualified sixth as Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton could manage only seventh.

Hamilton, 38, finished more than six tenths adrift of Verstappen as his fears that Mercedes have fallen further behind their rivals were played out under the thousand of bulbs that light up the Sakhir circuit.

The Bahrain Grand Prix - the first race of 2023 - starts at 3pm (GMT) at the Bahrain International Circuit.

Follow live updates from the Bahrain Grand Prix with The Independent

1678011324

F1 Bahrain Grand Prix: Fernando Alonso...

Alonso will start fifth today for Aston Martin: “Pole was too optimistic. Our aim was top five top six. Our expectations were to be 0.5 behind Red Bull, it is around that time. We expect this position, I’m extremely happy.

“I’m very surprised. I believe in the project. Very talented design group. I felt Aston Martin would be a competitor in the future. This car is a very basic car, this is just the baseline. Top-five race one wasn’t expected for everybody.

“I trust the people Lawrence was hiring. The strength of the car has been the long runs, very low degradation. It sounds too good for me to say, tomorrow starting P5, we aim to start on the podium. This sounds amazing!”

(Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson5 March 2023 10:15
1678010677

F1 Bahrain Grand Prix: STARTING GRID

Here’s the starting grid for today’s race!

1) Max Verstappen

2) Sergio Perez

3) Charles Leclerc

4) Carlos Sainz

5) Fernando Alonso

6) George Russell

7) Lewis Hamilton

8) Lance Stroll

9) Esteban Ocon

10) Nico Hulkenberg

11) Lando Norris

12) Valtteri Bottas

13) Zhou Guanyu

14) Yuki Tsunoda

15) Alex Albon

16) Logan Sargeant

17) Kevin Magnussen

18) Oscar Piastri

19) Nyck de Vries

20) Pierre Gasly

Kieran Jackson5 March 2023 10:04
1678010484

F1 Bahrain Grand Prix: Good morning!

Welcome to live coverage of the Bahrain Grand Prix with The Independent as Max Verstappen starts on pole for the first race of the 2023 Formula 1 season.

Red Bull have locked out the front row with Sergio Perez in second, while it’s Ferrari in third and fourth with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz respectively.

Fernando Alonso is in fifth for the impressive Aston Martin, with the Mercedes pair of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton sixth and seventh.

Lights out is at 3pm (GMT) - stay right here for all the build-up until then!

(Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson5 March 2023 10:01

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in