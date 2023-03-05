✕ Close Can Mercedes challenge Red Bull in new F1 season? | You Ask The Questions

Max Verstappen struck the first blow of the new Formula One season by securing pole position for the Bahrain Grand Prix.

The double world champion beat Sergio Perez as Red Bull locked out the front row by one tenth of a second with Charles Leclerc third for Ferrari. Carlos Sainz finished fourth in the other scarlet car ahead of Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso. George Russell qualified sixth as Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton could manage only seventh.

Hamilton, 38, finished more than six tenths adrift of Verstappen as his fears that Mercedes have fallen further behind their rivals were played out under the thousand of bulbs that light up the Sakhir circuit.

The Bahrain Grand Prix - the first race of 2023 - starts at 3pm (GMT) at the Bahrain International Circuit.

