Drive to Survive release date: When you can watch Season 7 of F1 Netflix series

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

For the seventh year running, Drive to Survive will air on Netflix as the cameras show behind-the-scenes access following the Formula 1 circus around the world.

Season seven will follow the trials and tribulations of a blockbuster 2024 F1 season, which started with huge drama as Lewis Hamilton’s 2025 move to Ferrari was announced.

There was also controversy surrounding defending champions Red Bull at the start of the year, with the investigation into boss Christian Horner (who was later twice cleared of any wrongdoing) and a divisive war of words between Horner and Max Verstappen’s dad, Jos.

Other memorable moments which are likely to feature in season 7 include McLaren’s ascent to constructors’ world champions, fan favourite Daniel Ricciardo being axed mid-season and Verstappen’s impressive charge to a fourth straight world title.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of season seven.

When will season 7 of Drive to Survive be released?

The release date for the seventh season of the hit documentary is Friday 7 March.

Netflix announced the release date alongside a poster of Verstappen looking in his mirror at a McLaren and Ferrari car, accompanied with the phrase “watch your back.”

It comes a day after reports emerged that Netflix are eyeing a bid for the live broadcast rights for F1 in the United States.

The 2025 campaign starts on Sunday 16 March in Australia, with pre-season testing in Bahrain a fortnight earlier from 26-28 February.

Lewis Hamilton’s final year at Mercedes is set to feature heavily in season 7 of Drive to Survive ( Getty Images )

Where can fans watch?

When the documentary is released, the full season will be available to watch on streaming service Netflix.

There are expected to be 10 episodes.