Esteban Ocon revealed that he wants Mick Schumacher as his team-mate at Alpine next year but acknowledged the decision is not in his hands.

Fernando Alonso shocked the paddock last month by announcing he would move to Aston Martin at the end of 2022, leaving Alpine with a race seat to fill alongside Ocon.

The team then announced test driver and 2021 F2 champion Oscar Piastri as Ocon’s team-mate before the Australian himself denied he had signed a contract to race for Alpine next year, with the matter since being heard at the F1’s Contract Recognition Board, with a verdict due on Thursday.

Yet Ocon did not hold back when asked who his preferred team-mate would be, referring to Haas driver Schumacher who has impressed in his second season in Formula 1 this year.

“My choice would be Mick if he doesn’t have anything lined up on his side next year,” Ocon said, sat alongside Schumacher, in the FIA press conference ahead of this weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix.

“Mick is a good friend of mind first of all so if I can help on that. He has shown talent in the junior categories, he’s been very fast for some time in Formula 1.

“It’s hard to be in a car on the back foot. He’s a good guy and could be good if he joined a competitive car and Alpine is competitive. I don’t take the decision but the team knows that this is my prefernece.”

Alpine boss Otmar Szafnauer has stated that the team could re-sign Daniel Ricciardo after his departure from McLaren was announced last week, with AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly another name strongly linked with the vacant seat.

Mick Schumacher scored his first F1 points at the British Grand Prix in July (AFP via Getty Images)

Piastri, regardless of Thursday’s legal outcome with Alpine thought to have shifted focus elsewhere and instead targeting financial compensation, looks set to sign with McLaren for next year.

Mick, son of seven-time world champion Michael, scored his first F1 points at the British Grand Prix in July and it has been reported this week that the 23-year-old’s contract within the Ferrari Driver Academy will come to an end at the end of this year, leaving him free to pursue seats at other teams.

Schumacher himself refused to comment on those reports when asked in Thursday’s press conference.