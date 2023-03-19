Fernando Alonso slams FIA after penalty costs him podium in Saudi Arabia

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fernando Alonso hit out at the FIA and their slow response after the Aston Martin driver was punished with a second time penalty, costing him a podium at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

The Spaniard, who took the lead of the race as he overtook Sergio Perez down into turn one, had to serve a five-second time penalty for not being in the correct grid spot at the start.

The 41-year-old, having lost first place to eventual race winner Perez, served the penalty at his first pit stop but upon review work started on his car milliseconds too early, with the rear jack raised too soon.

Fernando Alonso slammed the FIA after a penalty cost him his 100th podium in F1 (Getty Images)

Alonso came home third though, and took his place on what would have been his 100th podium in Formula 1, before learning of another penalty – this time 10 seconds – which demoted him to fourth and saw George Russell claim third place.

Alonso, however, insisted he “doesn’t care too much” but was unimpressed with how long it took the stewards to make a decision.

“It doesn’t hurt too much,” Alonso said. “It’s more the FIA who fall short today.

“You cannot apply a penalty 35 laps after the pit stop. They had enough time to inform me about the penalty - if I knew I could have pushed for 11 seconds, so it’s not good for the fans.

“No one told me about this five seconds, there was no information at all, not even investigated. I don’t understand fully the second penalty. I care but I don’t care that much - I celebrated but I have three points less.”

Despite losing out on three points, two-time world champion Alonso was still pleased with Aston’s car, after finishing on the podium at the first race in Bahrain.

He added: “Arguably here we were stronger than Bahrain. I don’t want to be too optimistic but it looks good.”

Alonso will next be in action at the Australian Grand Prix in two week’ time at Albert Park, Melbourne (31 March-2 April).