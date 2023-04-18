Ferrari set to hear outcome of appeal against Carlos Sainz’s penalty at Australian GP

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The FIA are in the midst of holding a hearing to discuss Ferrari’s request to review the penalty given to Carlos Sainz at the Australian Grand Prix.

A virtual hearing started this morning at 8am (BST), with the stewards from the race in Melbourne present for the appeal process.

Ferrari are hopeful that Sainz’s five-second time penalty – which consequently dropped him from fourth to 12th – will be overturned.

The Spanish driver was given the penalty after colliding with Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso after the final grid restart of a chaotic race, leading to a third red flag and a one-lap restart behind a safety car.

Only 12 of the 20 starters finished the race and while Sainz crossed the line in fourth, the five seconds added on to the official classification timings meant he finished last out of all those who completed the race.

Sainz was furious in the aftermath of the penalty, insisting the punishment was “too severe”.

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur, speaking to media last week, addressed the process of the appeal.

The process is that first, they will have a look on our petition to see if they can re-open the case,” he explained.

“And then we’ll have a second hearing a bit later, with the same stewards or the stewards of the next meeting, about the decision itself.

“My hope is that a decision will be made before we get to the next grand prix. We certainly go there to reverse the decision, but we also want to speak for the good of sport and to try to eliminate this inconsistency.”

After a month-long break due to the cancellation of the Chinese Grand Prix, F1 returns next week with the first sprint weekend of the new season in Baku for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix (28-30 April).