F1 grid: Starting positions for Austrian Grand Prix

Max Verstappen’s crushing dominance of Formula One continued at the Austrian Grand Prix after he put his Red Bull on pole position.

The world champion, a winner at six of the first eight races, saw off his rivals at the Red Bull Ring to seal his fourth pole on the spin for Sunday’s 71-lap grand prix.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc provided Verstappen with a late scare, but the Monegasque had to settle for second place, crossing the line 0.048 seconds shy of the Dutchman.

Carlos Sainz took third in the other scarlet car, while Lando Norris impressed in his revamped McLaren to take fourth spot. Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton finished fifth, 0.428 sec adrift. Sergio Perez’s torrid time continued after all three of his laps in Q2 were deleted for track limits. He lines up a lowly 15th on Sunday.

Here is everything you need to know.

What is the race schedule?

(All times BST)

Sunday 2 July

Race: 2pm

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The entire race schedule from Austria will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 in the UK and Ireland. Sky’s coverage of the race on Sunday starts at 12:30pm (BST).

The weekend’s action will be broadcasted on ESPN in the United States.

Free-to-air highlights in the UK will be aired on Channel 4; for the grand prix on Sunday evening at 6:30pm.

Sky Sports subscribers can watch all the action in Austria on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

The Red Bull Ring hosts the second sprint weekend of the season (Getty Images)

What is the starting grid for Sunday’s grand prix?

1) Max Verstappen

2) Charles Leclerc

3) Carlos Sainz

4) Lando Norris

5) Lewis Hamilton

6) Lance Stroll

7) Fernando Alonso

8) Nico Hulkenberg

9) Pierre Gasly

10) Alex Albon

11) George Russell

12) Esteban Ocon

13) Oscar Piastri

14) Valtteri Bottas

15) Sergio Perez

16) Yuki Tsunoda

17) Zhou Guanyu

18) Logan Sargeant

19) Kevin Magnussen

20) Nyck de Vries

Driver Standings (after Saturday’s sprint race)

1) Max Verstappen - 203 points

2) Sergio Perez - 133 points

3) Fernando Alonso - 121 points

4) Lewis Hamilton - 102 points

5) Carlos Sainz - 74 points

6) George Russell - 66 points

7) Charles Leclerc - 54 points

8) Lance Stroll - 42 points

9) Esteban Ocon - 31 points

10) Pierre Gasly - 15 points

11) Lando Norris - 12 points

12) Nico Hulkenberg - 9 points

13) Alex Albon - 7 points

14) Oscar Piastri - 5 points

15) Valtteri Bottas - 5 points

16) Zhou Guanyu - 4 points

17) Yuki Tsunoda - 2 points

18) Kevin Magnussen - 2 points

19) Nyck de Vries - 0 points

20) Logan Sargeant - 0 points

Constructors’ Championship (after Saturday sprint race)

1) Red Bull - 336 points

2) Mercedes - 168 points

3) Aston Martin - 163 points

4) Ferrari - 128 points

5) Alpine - 46 points

6) McLaren - 17 points

7) Haas - 11 points

8) Alfa Romeo - 8 points

9) Williams - 7 points

10) AlphaTauri - 2 points

What are the driver line-ups for 2023?

RED BULL

Max Verstappen

Sergio Perez

FERRARI

Charles Leclerc

Carlos Sainz

MERCEDES

Lewis Hamilton

George Russell

ALPINE

Esteban Ocon

Pierre Gasly

McLAREN

Lando Norris

Oscar Piastri

ALFA ROMEO

Valtteri Bottas

Zhou Guanyu

ASTON MARTIN

Fernando Alonso

Lance Stroll

HAAS

Kevin Magnussen

Nico Hulkenberg

ALPHATAURI

Yuki Tsunoda

Nyck de Vries

WILLIAMS

Alex Albon

Logan Sargeant

*italics represents new addition to the grid/change of team

What is the 2023 F1 calendar?

ROUND 10 - AUSTRIA (sprint weekend)

Red Bull Ring, Spielberg - 30 June-2 July

ROUND 11 - GREAT BRITAIN

Silverstone Circuit - 7-9 July

ROUND 12 - HUNGARY

Hungaroring, Budapest - 21-23 July

ROUND 13 - BELGIUM (sprint weekend)

Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps - 28-30 July

ROUND 14 - NETHERLANDS

Circuit Zandvoort - 25-27 August

ROUND 15 - ITALY

Monza Circuit - 1-3 September

ROUND 16 - SINGAPORE

Marina Bay Street Circuit - 15-17 September

ROUND 17 - JAPAN

Suzuka International Racing Course - 22-24 September

ROUND 18 - QATAR (sprint weekend)

Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 6-8 October

ROUND 19 - UNITED STATES (sprint weekend)

Circuit of the Americas, Austin - 20-22 October

ROUND 20 - MEXICO

Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City - 27-29 October

ROUND 21 - BRAZIL (sprint weekend)

Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 3-5 November

ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS

Las Vegas Street Circuit - 16-18 November

ROUND 23 - ABU DHABI

Yas Marina Circuit - 24-26 November