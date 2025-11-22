F1 grid: Starting positions for Las Vegas GP

Lando Norris ticked off another box in his bid to win the F1 world championship by mastering a wet qualifying session to secure pole position for the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

In treacherous conditions on the Strip, Norris saw off Max Verstappen by 0.323 seconds, while Oscar Piastri – Norris’ closest title challenger – could manage only fifth.

Carlos Sainz took third for Williams, one place ahead of Mercedes’ George Russell. Lewis Hamilton’s nightmare debut season for Ferrari took a catastrophic twist after he qualified 20th and last.

Norris leads McLaren team-mate Piastri by 24 points and Verstappen by 49, with 83 points to play for across the concluding three rounds. He will start Saturday’s showbiz race in Nevada in the best position to extend his title advantage with a view to potentially being crowned champion of the world as early as next weekend in Qatar.

What is the starting grid?

1. Lando Norris - McLaren

2. Max Verstappen - Red Bull

3. Carlos Sainz - Williams

4. George Russell - Mercedes

5. Oscar Piastri - McLaren

6. Liam Lawson - Racing Bulls

7. Fernando Alonso - Aston Martin

8. Isack Hadjar - Racing Bulls

9. Charles Leclerc - Ferrari

10. Pierre Gasly - Alpine

11. Nico Hulkenberg - Sauber

12. Lance Stroll - Aston Martin

13. Esteban Ocon - Haas

14. Ollie Bearman - Haas

15. Franco Colapinto - Alpine

16. Alex Albon - Williams

17. Kimi Antonelli - Mercedes

18. Gabriel Bortoleto - Sauber

19. Yuki Tsunoda - Red Bull

20. Lewis Hamilton - Ferrari

When is the Las Vegas Grand Prix?

Time GMT

Sunday 23 November

Race: 4am

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The Las Vegas Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom - and ESPN in the United States. Sky’s coverage of Sunday’s race starts at 2:30am (BST).

F1 driver standings

1. Lando Norris (McLaren) – 390 points

2. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 366 points

3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 341 points

4. George Russell (Mercedes) – 276 points

5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 214 points

6. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) – 148 points

7. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – 122 points

8. Alex Albon (Williams) – 73 points

9. Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber) - 43 points

10. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) – 43 points

11. Ollie Bearman (Haas) – 40 points

12. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) – 40 points

13. Carlos Sainz (Williams) – 38 points

14. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) – 36 points

15. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) – 32 points

16. Esteban Ocon (Haas) – 30 points

17. Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull) – 28 points

18. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) – 22 points

19. Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber) – 19 points

20. Franco Colapinto (Alpine) – 0 points

21. Jack Doohan (Alpine) – 0 points

F1 constructor standings

1. McLaren - 756 points (champions)

2. Mercedes - 398 points

3. Red Bull - 366 points

4. Ferrari - 362 points

5. Williams - 111 points

6. Racing Bulls - 82 points

7. Aston Martin - 72 points

8. Haas - 70 points

9. Sauber - 62 points

10. Alpine - 22 points

2025 F1 CALENDAR IN FULL:

ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS

Las Vegas Street Circuit - 20-22 November

ROUND 23 - QATAR (sprint weekend)

Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 28-30 November

ROUND 24 - ABU DHABI

Yas Marina Circuit - 5-7 December