F1 grid: Starting positions for Dutch Grand Prix

F1 returns after the summer break with Max Verstappen’s home race - the Dutch Grand Prix at the old-school Zandvoort circuit.

Lewis Hamilton claimed his second win in three races in the last race before the shutdown in Belgium after his Mercedes team-mate George Russell was disqualified for being under-weight.

Verstappen, meanwhile, has gone four races without a victory but will fancy his chances in front of a raucous home support at a venue where he has won three times on the spin.

The Red Bull driver has a 78-point lead to McLaren’s Lando Norris in the world championship with 10 races remaining, with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc 100 points off Verstappen in third.

See below for all the key information ahead of this weekend’s race:

What is the starting grid?

1. Lando Norris

2. Max Verstappen

3. Oscar Piastri

4. George Russell

5. Sergio Perez

6. Charles Leclerc

7. Fernando Alonso

8. Lance Stroll

9. Pierre Gasly

10. Carlos Sainz

11. Yuki Tsunoda

12. Nico Hulkenberg

13. Daniel Ricciardo

14. Lewis Hamilton*

15. Esteban Ocon

16. Valtteri Bottas

17. Zhou Guanyu

18. Logan Sargeant

19. Alex Albon***

Pit lane. Kevin Magnussen**

*Lewis Hamilton received a three-place grid drop for impeding Sergio Perez in qualifying

**Kevin Magnussen starts from the pit lane due to engine component changes

***Alex Albon was disqualified from qualifying after his floor body failed technical checks

When is the Dutch Grand Prix?

All times BST

Sunday 25 August

Race: 2pm

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The Dutch Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom - and ESPN in the United States. Sky’s coverage of Sunday’s race starts at 12:30pm (BST).

You can watch highlights on free-to-air Channel 4 at 5:30pm (BST) on Saturday evening for qualifying and 6:30pm on Sunday evening for the race.

Sky Sports subscribers can watch all the action at Zandvoort on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the Dutch Grand Prix then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help: get great deals on the best VPNs in the market.

Zandvoort hosts the Dutch Grand prix as F1 returns after the summer break ( Getty Images )

What is the 2024 F1 calendar?

ROUND 15 - NETHERLANDS

Circuit Zandvoort - 23-25 August

ROUND 16 - ITALY

Monza Circuit - 30 August - 1 September

ROUND 17 - AZERBAIJAN

Baku City Circuit - 13-15 September

ROUND 18 - SINGAPORE

Marina Bay Street Circuit - 20-22 September

ROUND 19 - UNITED STATES (sprint race)

Circuit of the Americas, Austin - 18-20 October

ROUND 20 - MEXICO

Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City - 25-27 October

ROUND 21 - BRAZIL (sprint race)

Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 1-3 November

ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS

Las Vegas Street Circuit - 21-23 November

ROUND 23 - QATAR (sprint race)

Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 29 November - 1 December

ROUND 24 - ABU DHABI

Yas Marina Circuit - 6-8 December

Driver Standings

1. Max Verstappen - 277 points

2. Lando Norris - 199 points

3. Charles Leclerc - 177 points

4. Oscar Piastri - 167 points

5. Carlos Sainz - 162 points

6. Lewis Hamilton - 150 points

7. Sergio Perez - 131 points

8. George Russell - 116 points

9. Fernando Alonso - 49 points

10. Lance Stroll - 24 points

11. Nico Hulkenberg - 22 points

12. Yuki Tsunoda - 22 points

13. Daniel Ricciardo - 12 points

14. Oliver Bearman - 6 points

15. Pierre Gasly - 6 points

16. Kevin Magnussen - 5 points

17. Esteban Ocon - 5 points

18. Alex Albon - 4 points

19. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points

20. Logan Sargeant - 0 points

21. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points

Constructors’ Championship

1. Red Bull - 408 points

2. McLaren - 366 points

3. Ferrari - 345 points

4. Mercedes - 266 points

5. Aston Martin - 73 points

6. RB - 34 points

7. Haas - 27 points

8. Alpine - 11 points

9. Williams - 4 points

10. Sauber - 0 points