F1 grid: Starting positions for Azerbaijan Grand Prix

F1 heads to Baku, one of the most unique tracks on the calendar, for round 17 of the 2025 season

Kieran Jackson
Saturday 20 September 2025 16:22 BST
Max Verstappen celebrates Italian Grand Prix victory

Championship leader Oscar Piastri crashed out of qualifying for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix as Max Verstappen claimed pole in a chaotic session.

In an extraordinary qualifying which featured a record total of six red flags and lasted almost two hours, Verstappen clinched a sixth pole of the season by delivering a flawless lap at the end.

Piastri, who leads McLaren team-mate Lando Norris by 31 points with eight rounds remaining, smashed into the wall in the final stages of Q3 and will start lower than fourth for the first time this season.

That opened the door to Norris but he too clipped the wall on his final run, which was only good enough to put him seventh on the grid – two places above his team-mate. Williams’ Carlos Sainz capitalised on the chaos to qualify second, ahead of Liam Lawson and Kimi Antonelli.

What is the starting grid?

1. Max Verstappen

2. Carlos Sainz

3. Liam Lawson

4. Kimi Antonelli

5. George Russell

6. Yuki Tsunoda

7. Lando Norris

8. Isack Hadjar

9. Oscar Piastri

10. Charles Leclerc

11. Fernando Alonso

12. Lewis Hamilton

13. Gabriel Bortoleto

14. Lance Stroll

15. Ollie Bearman

16. Franco Colapinto

17. Nico Hulkenberg

18. Esteban Ocon

19. Pierre Gasly

20. Alex Albon

When is the Azerbaijan Grand Prix?

All times BST

Sunday 21 September

  • Race: Midday

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom - and ESPN in the United States. Sky’s coverage of Sunday’s race starts at 10:30am (BST).

Sky Sports subscribers can watch all the action in Baku on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the Azerbaijan Grand Prix then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help.

F1 next heads to Baku for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix
F1 next heads to Baku for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix (Getty Images)

F1 driver standings

1. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 324 points

2. Lando Norris (McLaren) – 293 points

3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 230 points

4. George Russell (Mercedes) – 194 points

5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 163 points

6. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) – 117 points

7. Alex Albon (Williams) – 70 points

8. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – 66 points

9. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) – 38 points

10. Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber) - 37 points

11. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) – 32 points

12. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) – 30 points

13. Esteban Ocon (Haas) – 28 points

14. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) – 20 points

15. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) – 20 points

16. Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber) – 18 points

17. Ollie Bearman (Haas) – 16 points

18. Carlos Sainz (Williams) – 16 points

19. Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull) – 12 points

20. Franco Colapinto (Alpine) – 0 points

21. Jack Doohan (Alpine) – 0 points

F1 constructor standings

1. McLaren - 617 points

2. Ferrari - 280 points

3. Mercedes - 260 points

4. Red Bull - 239 points

5. Williams - 86 points

6. Aston Martin - 62 points

7. Racing Bulls - 61 points

8. Sauber - 55 points

9. Haas - 44 points

10. Alpine - 20 points

2025 F1 CALENDAR IN FULL:

ROUND 17 - AZERBAIJAN

Baku City Circuit - 19-21 September

ROUND 18 - SINGAPORE

Marina Bay Street Circuit - 3-5 October

ROUND 19 - UNITED STATES (sprint weekend)

Circuit of the Americas, Austin - 17-19 October

ROUND 20 - MEXICO

Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City - 24-26 October

ROUND 21 - BRAZIL (sprint weekend)

Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 7-9 November

ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS

Las Vegas Street Circuit - 20-22 November

ROUND 23 - QATAR (sprint weekend)

Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 28-30 November

ROUND 24 - ABU DHABI

Yas Marina Circuit - 5-7 December

