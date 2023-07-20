The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
F1 race schedule: What time is the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday?
Formula 1 returns to the Hungaroring this weekend as Budapest hosts the 11th race of the 2023 season
The Formula 1 paddock returns to Budapest this weekend for the Hungarian Grand Prix at the popular Hungaroring circuit.
Max Verstappen is looking for a seventh grand prix victory in a row at a track where he won last year from 10th on the grid. The Dutchman is cruising to a third world championship this season, currently holding a 99-point to Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez in second.
Yet the biggest talking point this weekend is Daniel Ricciardo’s return to the grid with AlphaTauri. The Australian, dropped by McLaren last year, replaces Nyck de Vries for the remainder of this season and starts at a track where he claimed his second F1 victory in 2014.
Lando Norris will be hoping to back up his strong performance for McLaren at Silverstone two weeks ago, a race where Lewis Hamilton finished third for Mercedes. Hamilton is an eight-time winner in Hungary.
Here is everything you need to know.
When is the Hungarian Grand Prix?
The next race weekend of the 2023 season, the Austrian Grand Prix, takes place from Friday 21 July - Sunday 23 July.
The schedule is as follows: first practice takes place at 12:30pm (BST) with FP2 at 4pm.
On Saturday, third practice takes place at 11:30am before qualifying starts at 3pm (BST).
The race on Sunday has a start time of 2pm (BST).
How can I watch it online and on TV?
The Hungarian Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom - and ESPN in the United States.
Sky Sports subscribers can watch all the action in Budapest on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
Driver Standings
1) Max Verstappen - 255 points
2) Sergio Perez - 156 points
3) Fernando Alonso - 137 points
4) Lewis Hamilton - 121 points
5) Carlos Sainz - 83 points
6) George Russell - 82 points
7) Charles Leclerc - 74 points
8) Lance Stroll - 44 points
9) Lando Norris - 42 points
10) Esteban Ocon - 31 points
11) Oscar Piastri - 17 points
12) Pierre Gasly - 16 points
13) Alex Albon - 11 points
14) Nico Hulkenberg - 9 points
15) Valtteri Bottas - 5 points
16) Zhou Guanyu - 4 points
17) Yuki Tsunoda - 2 points
18) Kevin Magnussen - 2 points
19) Logan Sargeant - 0 points
20) Nyck de Vries - 0 points
Constructors’ Championship
1) Red Bull - 411 points
2) Mercedes - 203 points
3) Aston Martin - 181 points
4) Ferrari - 157 points
5) McLaren - 59 points
6) Alpine - 47 points
7) Williams - 11 points
8) Haas - 11 points
9) Alfa Romeo - 9 points
10) AlphaTauri - 2 points
What is the 2023 F1 calendar?
ROUND 12 - HUNGARY
Hungaroring, Budapest - 21-23 July
ROUND 13 - BELGIUM (sprint weekend)
Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps - 28-30 July
ROUND 14 - NETHERLANDS
Circuit Zandvoort - 25-27 August
ROUND 15 - ITALY
Monza Circuit - 1-3 September
ROUND 16 - SINGAPORE
Marina Bay Street Circuit - 15-17 September
ROUND 17 - JAPAN
Suzuka International Racing Course - 22-24 September
ROUND 18 - QATAR (sprint weekend)
Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 6-8 October
ROUND 19 - UNITED STATES (sprint weekend)
Circuit of the Americas, Austin - 20-22 October
ROUND 20 - MEXICO
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City - 27-29 October
ROUND 21 - BRAZIL (sprint weekend)
Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 3-5 November
ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS
Las Vegas Street Circuit - 16-18 November
ROUND 23 - ABU DHABI
Yas Marina Circuit - 24-26 November
