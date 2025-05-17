F1 Imola GP LIVE: Qualifying start time and practice updates as Lewis Hamilton eyes improvement
Follow live updates as the drivers build towards qualifying at this weekend’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
F1 heads to Italy as Imola hosts the first leg of the European summer stint, the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, and round seven of the 2025 F1 season this weekend.
Oscar Piastri won his third race in a row last time out in Miami, extending his championship lead with McLaren teammate Lando Norris now 16 points behind.
Mercedes’ George Russell earned his fourth podium of the year with a third-place finish, while pole-sitter Max Verstappen finished fourth. As for Ferrari, it was another weekend to forget with an irritated Lewis Hamilton finishing eighth, with Charles Leclerc just a spot ahead in seventh.
Yet the Scuderia will be eyeing an improvement in front of their home tifosi crowd in Imola. Last year, Verstappen won the race after holding off a late charge from Norris.
Follow live updates from the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix with The Independent
What are the start times this weekend in Imola?
All times BST
Saturday 17 May
- Free practice 3: 11:30am
- Qualifying: 3pm
Sunday 18 May
- Race: 2pm
More drivers now out on track!
Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso are among six drivers who have now joined Norris out on track - though no flying laps to speak of so far.
George Russell looks happy as larry with his headset on in the Mercedes garage, no rush there!
FP3 underway!
And the only driver straight out on track? Lando Norris.
McLaren driver clearly keen to dial in...
FP3 coming up!
We’re just five minutes from action out on trackn here in Imola!
It was a one-two for McLaren in both practice sessions yesterday - can any of the other teams get in on the table-topping action today?
Final practice at 11:30am (BST)!
Lando Norris not worried about championship standings despite early deficit
Asked if he was thinking about the title standings, Norris said: “No, is the answer. I don’t care about it and won’t think about it. It is easy for things to change.
“Also Red Bull are not far behind, Mercedes are not far behind so they are doing a good job. But we (McLaren) are doing a better job.
“Every race is important and yes we know they have upgrades and they talk a lot but at the end of the day we need to just do a good job on Sunday.
“If we keep focusing on ourselves then we will be fine.”
Qualifying odds!
Who will be on pole position?
- Oscar Piastri - 5/4
- Lando Norris - 11/8
- Max Verstappen - 6/1
- George Russell - 10/1
- Kimi Antonelli - 20/1
- Charles Leclerc - 20/1
- Lewis Hamilton - 40/1
- Pierre Gasly - 70/1
- Yuki Tsunoda - 275/1
- Carlos Sainz - 275/1
- Alex Albon - 275/1
State of play in the drivers' championship!
4. George Russell – 93 points
5. Charles Leclerc – 53 points
6. Kimi Antonelli – 48 points
8. Alex Albon – 30 points
9. Esteban Ocon – 14 points
10. Lance Stroll – 14 points
12. Pierre Gasly – 7 points
13. Carlos Sainz – 7 points
14. Nico Hulkenberg – 6 points
15. Ollie Bearman – 6 points
16. Isack Hadjar – 5 points
17. Fernando Alonso – 0 points
18. Liam Lawson – 0 points
19. Jack Doohan – 0 points
20. Gabriel Bortoleto – 0 points
Max Verstappen responds to Christian Horner 'sack' rumours
“Honestly, I have no idea where they come from, to be honest,” the Dutchman told F1 TV on Thursday.
“Naturally, I don’t really follow a lot of that all.
“So people ask me questions as well about that and I’m like, ‘honestly, I really don’t know who even puts that in the world’.”
Lando Norris steps away from social media
“Yeah, I’ve not been on social media for a few weeks now,” Norris said at Imola.
“It’s just not something I enjoy. I don’t need to, it’s my life, I can do what I like.
“I enjoy not going on my phone as much as I used to. I mean, I still use my phone and I am still texting my friends, all these things.
“But I just see social media, from my perspective, more of a waste of my time and energy and I just don’t need that, don’t want it.”
FEATURE: Welcome to Maranello, Ferrari’s hometown where history weighs heavy on F1’s greatest team
Ahead of Ferrari’s home race in Imola, I spent a day in Maranello, the famous prancing horse emblem at every turn, dissecting the prestige of the Italian marque in contrast to the flaws of the present-day F1 team:
Read below:
