Will Imola Grand Prix be rescheduled?

The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix has been cancelled, and sources close to Formula One state that, amid the packed 2023 calendar, it is unlikely the race will be rescheduled this year.

F1 staff were told to stay away from the race circuit in the build up to the race, with the struggling area struggling to cope with the weather and rain forecast to continue.

The surrounding region has been badly affected by torrential rain in the lead up to the Grand Prix, which saw the paddock at the circuit evacuated on Tuesday because of the risk of flooding.

It has caused extensive flooding, killed two people and hundreds of people had been forced to evacuate their homes earlier this month.

The Imola race was due to take place at one of the busiest and most congested times in the F1 calendar.

The Emilia Romagna was due to kick off the first triple-header, with races on following weekends in Monaco and Spain, in the record year of 23 races, and finding any time in schedule for the race could prove too difficult.

It will be the second race cancelled this year, after the Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai – due to take place on 16 April – was cancelled due to the country’s coronavirus restrictions.

That left a four-week gap in the schedule, with the race cancelled for the fourth successive year. The race had not been rescheduled.

Races have been cancelled before for other reasons, in 2022 F1 took a rare political standpoint and cancelled the Russian Grand Prix just days after the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

Races have been cancelled before for other reasons, in 2011 the Bahrain race was cancelled after anti-government uprisings in the Middle East and North Africa, called the ‘Arab Spring’ had taken hold in the country.

However, rain ahead of time has not cancelled a race, although in 2021, the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa became the shortest-ever due to the weather.

Half-points were awarded after a handful of laps behind the safety car, two red flags caused the race to be stopped in just the third lap.