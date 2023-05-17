F1 live – latest as Lewis Hamilton reacts after Imola Grand Prix cancelled
The Emilia Romagna has been thrown into chaos by the adverse weather in northern Italy
The 2023 Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix has been called off due to flooding at Imola.
Heavy rain in the area forced Formula 1 personnel to be asked to leave the paddock on Tuesday, with race officials confirming the cancellation on Wednesday.
Italian authorities had issued flood and landslide warnings as the rising level of water in the Santerno river, which runs close to the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, threatened the circuit. While the paddock remained free from flooding on Wednesday morning, car parks and other areas nearby have been caught in the deluge as F1 staff were advised not to travel to Imola.
And with heavy rain not expected to cease until Thursday, organisers were left with no choice but to call off the sixth race of the season. At least three people in the region of Emilia-Romagna have been killed in the flooding, with more than 5,000 evacuated from their homes. Ferrari said in a statement: "Our thoughts and sympathies are with the people of Emilia-Romagna and Marche as they deal with the destruction caused by the heavy rain and flooding currently affecting the area."
After Max Verstappen’s dominant win in Miami, F1 season is now set to continue with the Monaco Grand Prix next weekend.
The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix this weekend has been cancelled due to adverse weather in the region, Formula 1 confirmed on Wednesday.
The race at Imola, due to be round six of the 2023 F1 season, will now not take place due to flooding in the area and the risk of further downpours over the coming days.
Persistent rain in the region saw the paddock at the circuit in northern Italy evacuated on Tuesday because of the risk of flooding – with teams and media told to stay away from the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari on Wednesday.
Emilia Romagna Grand Prix 2023
Lewis Hamilton says ‘safety comes first’ after cancellation of Grand Prix at Imola
Lewis Hamilton has posted on Instagram this afternoon after news of the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix’s cancellation.
“Hoping everyone in Emilia Romagna is able to stay safe and look out for each other right now,” the Mercedes driver said. “Thoughts are with those affected by this tragedy and the amazing emergency services working on the ground.
“I know we all understand that safety comes first. I can’t wait to see you all at the next race.”
Could Imola remain on the F1 calendar in 2026?
We know that Formula 1 will be coming to Imola in both 2024 and 2025, but the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari does not have an agreement to host a race beyond that. It may be that a deal is agreed to keep a place so cherished within motorsport on the itinerary, but if a deal is not possible, it appears officials may ask F1 owners Liberty Media to hold a race in Emilia-Romagna in 2026 - confirming that the race will not be rescheduled this year, Angelo Sticchi Damiani, president of the Automobile Club d’Italia, has suggested as much to Italian outlet TuttoSport.
Unveiling of Mercedes upgrades delayed
Of course, this weekend was supposed to mark the unveiling of the first upgrades to the Mercedes car that the team hopes might be able to close the gap to runaway early-season leaders Red Bull. Lewis Hamilton and George Russell have just one podium finish between them this season and would have hoped to challenge at Imola, but will now have to wait until Monaco to see if the “first step” in the W14’s development will make a difference.
McLaren pair send messages of support to Emilia-Romagna
Both Oscar Piastri and Lando Norries have sent their best wishes to everyone impacted by the extreme weather in the Italian region, where five people have died in flooding and thousands displaced from their homes.
F1 CEO releases statement after cancellation of Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix
“It is such a tragedy to see what has happened to Imola and Emilia-Romagna, the town and region that I grew up in, and my thoughts and prayers are with the victims of the flooding and the families and communities affected,” Stefano Domencali, president and chief executive of Formula 1, has said.
“I want to express my gratitude and admiration for the incredible emergency services who are working tirelessly to help those who need help and alleviate the situation – they are heroes and the whole of Italy is proud of them.
“The decision that has been taken is the right one for everyone in the local communities and the F1 family as we need to ensure safety and not create extra burden for the authorities while they deal with this very awful situation.”
Max Verstappen supports decision to cancel Grand Prix at Imola
Max Verstappen, who currently holds a 14 point lead over teammate Sergio Perez in the Drivers’ Championship standings, has released a statement in support of the cancellation, sending his thoughts to those impacted by severe flooding in Emilia -Romagna.
Will Imola Grand Prix be rescheduled?
The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix has been cancelled, and sources close to Formula One state that, amid the packed 2023 calendar, it is unlikely the race will be rescheduled this year.
F1 staff were told to stay away from the race circuit in the build up to the race, with the struggling area struggling to cope with the weather and rain forecast to continue.
The surrounding region has been badly affected by torrential rain in the lead up to the Grand Prix, which saw the paddock at the circuit evacuated on Tuesday because of the risk of flooding.
Kieran Jackson, Formula 1 correspondent for The Independent, reports:
Will Imola Grand Prix be rescheduled?
The race at Imola, due to be round six of the 2023 season, was cancelled due to flooding in the local area
What race is next on the F1 calendar after Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix cancelled?
This weekend’s race in Imola had been due to kick off the first triple-header of the 2023 season, with trips to Monaco and Barcelona due to follow on the next two weekends.
ROUND 7 - MONACO
Circuit de Monaco - 26-28 May
ROUND 8 - SPAIN
Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya - 2-4 June
ROUND 9 - CANADA
Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal - 16-18 June
ROUND 10 - AUSTRIA (sprint weekend)
Red Bull Ring, Spielberg - 30 June-2 July
ROUND 11 - GREAT BRITAIN
Silverstone Circuit - 7-9 July
ROUND 12 - HUNGARY
Hungaroring, Budapest - 21-23 July
ROUND 13 - BELGIUM (sprint weekend)
Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps - 28-30 July
ROUND 14 - NETHERLANDS
Circuit Zandvoort - 25-27 August
ROUND 15 - ITALY
Monza Circuit - 1-3 September
ROUND 16 - SINGAPORE
Marina Bay Street Circuit - 15-17 September
ROUND 17 - JAPAN
Suzuka International Racing Course - 22-24 September
ROUND 18 - QATAR (sprint weekend)
Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 6-8 October
ROUND 19 - UNITED STATES (sprint weekend)
Circuit of the Americas, Austin - 20-22 October
ROUND 20 - MEXICO
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City - 27-29 October
ROUND 21 - BRAZIL (sprint weekend)
Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 3-5 November
ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS
Las Vegas Street Circuit - 16-18 November
Watch: Flood waters rage outside Imola Grand Prix circuit as F1 race cancelled
Flood water outside Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on Wednesday, 17 May, has prompted the cancellation of the F1 race this weekend.
Earlier in the day, teams and personnel preparing for the weekend’s race were told to evacuate the track due to the extreme weather conditions.
Italian authorities have placed the Emilia Romagna region under a red warning due heavy rain and rising levels of the Santerno river.
In a statement, F1 said: “The decision has been taken because it is not possible to safely hold the event.
