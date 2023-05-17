✕ Close Imola: Floods devastate area around Formula One track as teams and drivers evacuated

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The 2023 Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix has been called off due to flooding at Imola.

Heavy rain in the area forced Formula 1 personnel to be asked to leave the paddock on Tuesday, with race officials confirming the cancellation on Wednesday.

Italian authorities had issued flood and landslide warnings as the rising level of water in the Santerno river, which runs close to the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, threatened the circuit. While the paddock remained free from flooding on Wednesday morning, car parks and other areas nearby have been caught in the deluge as F1 staff were advised not to travel to Imola.

And with heavy rain not expected to cease until Thursday, organisers were left with no choice but to call off the sixth race of the season. At least three people in the region of Emilia-Romagna have been killed in the flooding, with more than 5,000 evacuated from their homes. Ferrari said in a statement: "Our thoughts and sympathies are with the people of Emilia-Romagna and Marche as they deal with the destruction caused by the heavy rain and flooding currently affecting the area."

After Max Verstappen’s dominant win in Miami, F1 season is now set to continue with the Monaco Grand Prix next weekend.