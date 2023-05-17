Flood waters rage outside Imola Grand Prix circuit as F1 race cancelled

Flood water outside Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on Wednesday, 17 May, has prompted the cancellation of the F1 race this weekend.

Earlier in the day, teams and personnel preparing for the weekend's race were told to evacuate the track due to the extreme weather conditions.

Italian authorities have placed the Emilia Romagna region under a red warning due heavy rain and rising levels of the Santerno river.

In a statement, F1 said: “The decision has been taken because it is not possible to safely hold the event for our fans.”

