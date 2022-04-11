F1 news LIVE: Australian Grand Prix reaction as Lewis Hamilton urges Mercedes to make improvements
Formula 1 latest news, rumours and updates plus all the reaction from Melbourne
Follow all the latest news and reaction from the world of F1 after Charles Leclerc extended his lead in the world championship with victory at the Australian Grand Prix.
The Ferrari driver already boasts a 46 point lead over Max Verstappen in the drivers’ standings after the reigning world champion was forced to retire during the race. Sergio Perez didn’t suffer from the same reliability issues and was able to finish in second, while George Russell took the final place on the podium ahead of Lewis Hamilton on what turned out to be a good weekend for Mercedes, despite their consistent lack of pace.
Hamilton, however, sent a clear message to his team that improvements were required urgently if he is to have any chance of challenging for an eighth world title this season. “There is performance to be gained and we need it now, not in two or three races,” he said. “It is about making sure we leave no stone unturned, that the hunger is there and we are maximising every moment. I will be chasing the people in the wind tunnel, the aerodynamic guys, and just looking at every single area.”
Follow all the latest F1 news and reaction to the Australian Grand Prix after a thrilling start to the 2022 Formula 1 season:
Hamilton demands improvements from Mercedes
Lewis Hamilton demanded Mercedes act now to salvage his dwindling F1 title dreams.
The seven-time world champion departed Australia 43 points behind Charles Leclerc following the Ferrari driver’s one-sided victory at Melbourne’s Albert Park on Sunday.
Hamilton started fifth and finished fourth – one place behind George Russell who claimed his first podium in Mercedes colours.
“I will be on Zoom calls with our bosses, and really trying to rally them up,” said Hamilton. “We have got some improvements that we need to make and we need everyone’s support in doing so. It is about making sure we leave no stone unturned, that the hunger is there and we are maximising every moment. I will be chasing the people in the wind tunnel, the aerodynamic guys, and just looking at every single area. There is performance to be gained and we need it now, not in two or three races. I have got to keep that encouragement and energy high.
“I prefer to stay optimistic. There are 20 races to go. I am really hoping we can get in the fight, but with every bit of improvement we make so will Red Bull and Ferrari. It is not going to be easy. The gap is pretty big right now but there is a long way to go.”
Leclerc wins Australian Grand Prix
Charles Leclerc won the Australian Grand Prix in style yesterday to extend his lead in the F1 World Championship.
Leclerc completed an impressive lights-to-flag victory with Sergio Perez runner-up, 20.5 seconds back, and George Russell third. Lewis Hamilton finished fourth.
World champion Max Verstappen failed to reach the chequered flag for the second time in three races after his Red Bull expired with 19 laps remaining.
Leclerc, a two-time winner this season, is now 34 points clear of second-placed Russell in the standings. Hamilton is fifth, 43 points adrift.
Charles Leclerc dominates Australian Grand Prix to extend his F1 championship lead
Leclerc completed an impressive lights-to-flag victory with Sergio Perez runner-up and Max Verstappen retiring
