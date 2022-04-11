✕ Close Hamilton Admits To Struggling Mentally

Follow all the latest news and reaction from the world of F1 after Charles Leclerc extended his lead in the world championship with victory at the Australian Grand Prix.

The Ferrari driver already boasts a 46 point lead over Max Verstappen in the drivers’ standings after the reigning world champion was forced to retire during the race. Sergio Perez didn’t suffer from the same reliability issues and was able to finish in second, while George Russell took the final place on the podium ahead of Lewis Hamilton on what turned out to be a good weekend for Mercedes, despite their consistent lack of pace.

Hamilton, however, sent a clear message to his team that improvements were required urgently if he is to have any chance of challenging for an eighth world title this season. “There is performance to be gained and we need it now, not in two or three races,” he said. “It is about making sure we leave no stone unturned, that the hunger is there and we are maximising every moment. I will be chasing the people in the wind tunnel, the aerodynamic guys, and just looking at every single area.”

