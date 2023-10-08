Jump to content

Lewis Hamilton reacts after first-corner collision with George Russell

Hamilton was sent into the gravel in Qatar with the right-rear of his Mercedes flying off in the accident

Philip Duncan
Sunday 08 October 2023 18:52
Verstappen 'This is the best one" - Verstappen on 3rd world title

Lewis Hamilton is out of the Qatar Grand Prix after a dramatic collision with Mercedes team-mate George Russell at the very first corner of Sunday’s race.

Hamilton, who started third, drove around the outside of his team-mate, one place higher on the grid, and pole-sitter Max Verstappen before making contact with Russell’s machine.

Hamilton was sent into the gravel with the right-rear of his Mercedes flying off in the accident.

Both Hamilton and Russell pointed the finger at one another, before the seven-time world champion seemed to take responsibility in his post-race interview.

“I just feel really sorry for the team, we had a chance today to get some good points,” he said.

“Heat of the moment, I didn’t understand what happened but I don’t think George had anywhere to go. I’m happy to take responsibility for it.

“It’s massively gutting to have a result like this. It’s very rare that this happens, I hope George is able to get back into the points.”

Russell yelled at the time: “Come on, what the hell,. That is two races in a row.”

Russell was sent spinning round in the incident before limping back to the pits for repairs.

But Hamilton’s race was over. “Yeah, I got taken out by team-mate,” said Hamilton, 38.

Russell was back on the radio. “Sorry guys, I wasn’t even looking,” he added amid a flurry of expletives. “I was focused ahead and he came from nowhere.

“F*** I am lost for words. Honestly. I have just seen the replays on the TV screen. I couldn’t do anything. Totally sandwiched. “F***, come on.”

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff is absent from this race – his second in a row – as he recovers from knee surgery.

But the Austrian came on the intercom in a move to calm Russell, 25, down.

“George, let’s race now, and get the best out of it,” he said.

