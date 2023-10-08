F1 Qatar Grand Prix LIVE: Race updates and times as Max Verstappen starts on pole
Max Verstappen has won the 2023 F1 world championship after Sergio Perez crashed in the sprint race at the Qatar Grand Prix on Saturday night.
Red Bull driver Verstappen, 26, has won an astonishing 13 out of 16 races this season as well as two of the four sprint races, which includes a memorable 12-race (including sprints) win streak from Miami in May to Italy in September.
Needing to only finish in the top six to seal the title in the shortened 100km dash at the Lusail International Circuit on Saturday night, Verstappen now cannot be caught by second-placed team-mate Sergio Perez with six races and two sprints to go, after Perez crashed in the sprint.
The Dutchman in the end finished second in the sprint, behind first-time F1 winner Oscar Piastri for McLaren, with Lando Norris finishing third.
Max Verstappen hails third F1 world title as his best
Max Verstappen hailed his third Formula One world title as the finest of his career – and vowed to celebrate by downing a few sparkling waters.
The 26-year-old Dutchman has emulated Sir Jackie Stewart and Ayrton Senna after being crowned a triple world champion with six grands prix still remaining – equalling Michael Schumacher’s 21-year-old record.
Red Bull’s Verstappen has dominated Formula One since he beat Lewis Hamilton to clinch his maiden championship at the deeply controversial season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in 2021.
Starting grid for the Qatar Grand Prix:
1) Max Verstappen
2) George Russell
3) Lewis Hamilton
4) Fernando Alonso
5) Charles Leclerc
6) Oscar Piastri
7) Pierre Gasly
8) Esteban Ocon
9) Valtteri Bottas
10) Lando Norris
11) Yuki Tsunoda
12) Carlos Sainz
13) Alex Albon
14) Nico Hulkenberg
15) Logan Sargeant
16) Lance Stroll
17) Liam Lawson
18) Kevin Magnussen
19) Zhou Guanyu
20) Sergio Perez (pit lane)
Max Verstappen clinched his third world title yesterday after finishing second in the sprint race, with Oscar Piastri victorious for the first time in Formula 1.
Verstappen starts on pole today - can anyone stop the Dutchman?
Stay right here for all the build-up - the race starts at 6pm (BST).
