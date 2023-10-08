Jump to content

Liveupdated1696778599

F1 Qatar Grand Prix LIVE: Race updates and times as Max Verstappen starts on pole

Follow updates from the Qatar Grand Prix as Max Verstappen, now a three-time world champion, starts on pole

Kieran Jackson
Formula 1 Correspondent
Sunday 08 October 2023 16:23
Comments
Verstappen 'This is the best one" - Verstappen on 3rd world title

Max Verstappen has won the 2023 F1 world championship after Sergio Perez crashed in the sprint race at the Qatar Grand Prix on Saturday night.

Red Bull driver Verstappen, 26, has won an astonishing 13 out of 16 races this season as well as two of the four sprint races, which includes a memorable 12-race (including sprints) win streak from Miami in May to Italy in September.

Needing to only finish in the top six to seal the title in the shortened 100km dash at the Lusail International Circuit on Saturday night, Verstappen now cannot be caught by second-placed team-mate Sergio Perez with six races and two sprints to go, after Perez crashed in the sprint.

The Dutchman in the end finished second in the sprint, behind first-time F1 winner Oscar Piastri for McLaren, with Lando Norris finishing third.

Follow live updates from the Qatar Grand Prix with The Independent

1696778215

Max Verstappen hails third F1 world title as his best

Max Verstappen hailed his third Formula One world title as the finest of his career – and vowed to celebrate by downing a few sparkling waters.

The 26-year-old Dutchman has emulated Sir Jackie Stewart and Ayrton Senna after being crowned a triple world champion with six grands prix still remaining – equalling Michael Schumacher’s 21-year-old record.

Red Bull’s Verstappen has dominated Formula One since he beat Lewis Hamilton to clinch his maiden championship at the deeply controversial season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in 2021.

The Dutchman clinched his latest crown with six grands prix still remaining this season

Kieran Jackson8 October 2023 16:16
1696777795

Starting grid for the Qatar Grand Prix:

1) Max Verstappen

2) George Russell

3) Lewis Hamilton

4) Fernando Alonso

5) Charles Leclerc

6) Oscar Piastri

7) Pierre Gasly

8) Esteban Ocon

9) Valtteri Bottas

10) Lando Norris

11) Yuki Tsunoda

12) Carlos Sainz

13) Alex Albon

14) Nico Hulkenberg

15) Logan Sargeant

16) Lance Stroll

17) Liam Lawson

18) Kevin Magnussen

19) Zhou Guanyu

20) Sergio Perez (pit lane)

Kieran Jackson8 October 2023 16:09
1696777615

Max Verstappen seals 2023 F1 world title during Qatar sprint race

Max Verstappen seals 2023 F1 world championship in Qatar

The irrepressible Red Bull driver clinched his third straight championship in Lusail on Saturday

Kieran Jackson8 October 2023 16:06
1696777441

F1 Qatar Grand Prix LIVE:

Good afternoon and welcome to live coverage of the Qatar Grand Prix with The Independent!

Max Verstappen clinched his third world title yesterday after finishing second in the sprint race, with Oscar Piastri victorious for the first time in Formula 1.

Verstappen starts on pole today - can anyone stop the Dutchman?

Stay right here for all the build-up - the race starts at 6pm (BST).

(Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson8 October 2023 16:04

