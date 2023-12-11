Mercedes chief talks up 2024 F1 title chances for Lewis Hamilton and George Russell

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Mercedes chief technical director James Allison insists both Lewis Hamilton and George Russell can win a world championship next year – provided they are given the car to do so.

After eight straight years of constructors’ championships from 2014-2021, Mercedes have endured a barren run in the last two years. The Silver Arrows only won one race in 2022 and failed to reach the top step of the podium at all in 2023, though did finish P2 in the constructors’ standings.

Hamilton, who has won six of his seven titles with Mercedes, has not won in more than two years as Red Bull and Max Verstappen have dominated.

However, both Hamilton and Russell penned new contracts this year until the end of the 2025 season and ex-Ferrari guru Allison – who moved back into a role on-site earlier this year – insists both are capable of overhauling Verstappen.

“They need us to provide them with the equipment,” Allison told Sky Sports’ end-of-year review show.

“Lewis has proved seven times that he’s world championship material. And he was the highest-scoring non-Red Bull driver this year.

“George has made one or two errors in the year but equally you’ve seen very strong performances from him in a number of races this year. It’s been quite a good learning experience for him in his second season with us.

“I’m certain that both men with the right equipment could both be world champions if they fought hard and well enough.”

James Allison says Mercedes must provide a car capable of challenging for the 2024 title (Getty Images)

Allison admitted the team have made mistakes in the last few years, with a unique car philosophy ditched in May, but insisted Mercedes are “very fortunate” with the resources available to them.

“We have lots of assets,” he added. “The team itself with very strong engineers, an operation that would be the envy of many, notwithstanding a few mistakes that we made here and there in the year.

“And a driver line-up that all teams would look at with an envious eye. With one of our drivers, we’ve got arguably the most successful person to ever sit behind the wheel of a racing car and in the other one a very promising younger man in George Russell.

“We’re a very fortunate team – we need to make that good fortune count next year and hopefully take it one better than P2.”

The 2024 F1 season, with a record 24 races, starts on 2 March with the Bahrain Grand Prix.