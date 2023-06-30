The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
F1 live streams: Free link to watch Austrian Grand Prix qualifying online
Sky Sports and Channel 4 broadcast all the action from Formula 1 in the United Kingdom
The Formula 1 paddock returns to Europe this weekend for the Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring.
Max Verstappen won his fourth race in a row as he triumphed from pole position in Montreal, with his lead in the F1 world championship now 69 points from Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez.
Fernando Alonso, meanwhile, finished second in Canada and is now just nine points off Perez in the standings. Lewis Hamilton finished third for Mercedes who show gradual signs of improvement with their revamped car, though George Russell did retire after making a mistake early in the race.
Charles Leclerc, who has struggled so far this season, won last year’s Austrian GP - Ferrari’s last F1 victory. Verstappen did, however, win the sprint race which returns again this year; the second of six F1 sprint weekends in 2023.
Here is everything you need to know.
What is the race schedule?
(All times BST)
Friday 30 June
- Qualifying: 4pm
Saturday 1 July
- Sprint shootout: 11am
- Sprint race: 3:30pm
Sunday 2 July
- Race: 2pm
How can I watch it online and on TV?
The entire race schedule from Austria will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 in the UK and Ireland. Sky’s coverage of the race on Sunday starts at 12:30pm (BST).
The weekend’s action will be broadcasted on ESPN in the United States.
Free-to-air highlights in the UK will be aired on Channel 4; for the sprint race at 7:30pm (BST) on Saturday evening and the grand prix on Sunday evening at 6:30pm.
Sky Sports subscribers can watch all the action in Austria on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
Driver Standings
1) Max Verstappen - 195 points
2) Sergio Perez - 126 points
3) Fernando Alonso - 117 points
4) Lewis Hamilton - 102 points
5) Carlos Sainz - 68 points
6) George Russell - 65 points
7) Charles Leclerc - 54 points
8) Lance Stroll - 37 points
9) Esteban Ocon - 29 points
10) Pierre Gasly - 15 points
11) Lando Norris - 12 points
12) Alex Albon - 7 points
13) Nico Hulkenberg - 6 points
14) Oscar Piastri - 5 points
15) Valtteri Bottas - 5 points
16) Zhou Guanyu - 4 points
17) Yuki Tsunoda - 2 points
18) Kevin Magnussen - 2 points
19) Nyck de Vries - 0 points
20) Logan Sargeant - 0 points
Constructors’ Championship
1) Red Bull - 321 points
2) Mercedes - 167 points
3) Aston Martin - 154 points
4) Ferrari - 122 points
5) Alpine - 44 points
6) McLaren - 17 points
7) Haas - 8 points
8) Alfa Romeo - 8 points
9) Williams - 7 points
10) AlphaTauri - 2 points
What are the driver line-ups for 2023?
RED BULL
Max Verstappen
Sergio Perez
FERRARI
Charles Leclerc
Carlos Sainz
MERCEDES
Lewis Hamilton
George Russell
ALPINE
Esteban Ocon
Pierre Gasly
McLAREN
Lando Norris
Oscar Piastri
ALFA ROMEO
Valtteri Bottas
Zhou Guanyu
ASTON MARTIN
Fernando Alonso
Lance Stroll
HAAS
Kevin Magnussen
Nico Hulkenberg
ALPHATAURI
Yuki Tsunoda
Nyck de Vries
WILLIAMS
Alex Albon
Logan Sargeant
*italics represents new addition to the grid/change of team
What is the 2023 F1 calendar?
ROUND 10 - AUSTRIA (sprint weekend)
Red Bull Ring, Spielberg - 30 June-2 July
ROUND 11 - GREAT BRITAIN
Silverstone Circuit - 7-9 July
ROUND 12 - HUNGARY
Hungaroring, Budapest - 21-23 July
ROUND 13 - BELGIUM (sprint weekend)
Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps - 28-30 July
ROUND 14 - NETHERLANDS
Circuit Zandvoort - 25-27 August
ROUND 15 - ITALY
Monza Circuit - 1-3 September
ROUND 16 - SINGAPORE
Marina Bay Street Circuit - 15-17 September
ROUND 17 - JAPAN
Suzuka International Racing Course - 22-24 September
ROUND 18 - QATAR (sprint weekend)
Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 6-8 October
ROUND 19 - UNITED STATES (sprint weekend)
Circuit of the Americas, Austin - 20-22 October
ROUND 20 - MEXICO
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City - 27-29 October
ROUND 21 - BRAZIL (sprint weekend)
Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 3-5 November
ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS
Las Vegas Street Circuit - 16-18 November
ROUND 23 - ABU DHABI
Yas Marina Circuit - 24-26 November
