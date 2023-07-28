The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
F1 live streams: Free link to watch Belgian Grand Prix qualifying online
Sky Sports and Channel 4 broadcast all the action from Formula 1 in the United Kingdom
The Formula 1 paddock returns to Spa-Francorchamps this weekend for the Belgian Grand Prix and the third sprint weekend of the 2023 season.
Max Verstappen claimed his seventh grand prix victory in a row last weekend in Hungary and now returns to a track he won at from 14th on the grid last year. The Dutchman is cruising to a third world championship this season and currently holds a 110-point lead at the halfway stage of the campaign to Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez.
Lewis Hamilton secured his first pole since December 2021 in Budapest but slipped down to fourth during the race. The Mercedes star will be looking to bounce back at a circuit he retired at in 2022, while McLaren’s Lando Norris is hoping to keep up his good form after two second-place finishes in a row.
Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps is a staple F1 track and for the first time in 2023 will host an F1 sprint race, meaning there will be more action than ever before in the final meet before the summer break.
Here is everything you need to know.
What is the race schedule?
(All times BST)
Friday 28 July
- Free practice 1: 12:30pm
- Qualifying: 4pm
Saturday 29 July
- Sprint shootout: 11am
- Sprint race: 3:30pm
Sunday 30 July
- Race: 2pm
How can I watch it online and on TV?
The entire race schedule from Belgium will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 in the UK and Ireland. Sky’s coverage of the race on Sunday starts at 12:30pm (BST).
The weekend’s action will be broadcasted on ESPN in the United States.
Free-to-air highlights in the UK will be aired on Channel 4; for the sprint race at 7:45pm (BST) on Saturday evening and the grand prix on Sunday evening at 6:30pm.
Sky Sports subscribers can stream all the action in Belgium on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
Driver Standings
1) Max Verstappen - 281 points
2) Sergio Perez - 171 points
3) Fernando Alonso - 139 points
4) Lewis Hamilton - 133 points
5) George Russell - 90 points
6) Carlos Sainz - 87 points
7) Charles Leclerc - 80 points
8) Lando Norris - 60 points
9) Lance Stroll - 45 points
10) Esteban Ocon - 31 points
11) Oscar Piastri - 27 points
12) Pierre Gasly - 16 points
13) Alex Albon - 11 points
14) Nico Hulkenberg - 9 points
15) Valtteri Bottas - 5 points
16) Zhou Guanyu - 4 points
17) Yuki Tsunoda - 2 points
18) Kevin Magnussen - 2 points
19) Logan Sargeant - 0 points
20) Nyck de Vries - 0 points
21) Daniel Ricciardo - 0 points
Constructors’ Championship
1) Red Bull - 452 points
2) Mercedes - 223 points
3) Aston Martin - 184 points
4) Ferrari - 167 points
5) McLaren - 87 points
6) Alpine - 47 points
7) Williams - 11 points
8) Haas - 11 points
9) Alfa Romeo - 9 points
10) AlphaTauri - 2 points
What is the 2023 F1 calendar?
ROUND 13 - BELGIUM (sprint weekend)
Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps - 28-30 July
ROUND 14 - NETHERLANDS
Circuit Zandvoort - 25-27 August
ROUND 15 - ITALY
Monza Circuit - 1-3 September
ROUND 16 - SINGAPORE
Marina Bay Street Circuit - 15-17 September
ROUND 17 - JAPAN
Suzuka International Racing Course - 22-24 September
ROUND 18 - QATAR (sprint weekend)
Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 6-8 October
ROUND 19 - UNITED STATES (sprint weekend)
Circuit of the Americas, Austin - 20-22 October
ROUND 20 - MEXICO
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City - 27-29 October
ROUND 21 - BRAZIL (sprint weekend)
Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 3-5 November
ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS
Las Vegas Street Circuit - 16-18 November
ROUND 23 - ABU DHABI
Yas Marina Circuit - 24-26 November
