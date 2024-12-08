F1 live streams: Link to watch Abu Dhabi GP race online

The 2024 F1 season concludes this weekend with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit.

McLaren lead Ferrari by 21 points in the battle to be constructors’ champions after Lando Norris’ shock penalty in Qatar meant the Scuderia narrowed the deficit in the standings. McLaren are looking to win the constructors’ title for the first time since 1998, while Ferrari have not won the teams’ crown since 2008.

This weekend will also be Lewis Hamilton’s 246th and final grand prix for Mercedes. The seven-time world champion, who won six of his titles with the Silver Arrows, joins Ferrari in 2025 and will be looking to end his time with Mercedes on a high after a torrid weekend in Qatar.

Max Verstappen won last year’s race in Abu Dhabi and has won the last four grands prix at the Yas Marina Circuit, including the controversial finale to the 2021 season.

See below for all the key information ahead of the race in Abu Dhabi:

When is the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix?

Time GMT

Sunday 8 December

Race: 1pm

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom - and ESPN in the United States. Sky’s coverage of Sunday’s race starts at 11:30am (GMT).

Sky Sports subscribers can watch all the action in Abu Dhabi on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help: get great deals on the best VPNs in the market.

open image in gallery The Yas Marina Circuit hosts the final race of the 2024 F1 season ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Lewis Hamilton’s time at Mercedes will end after this weekend’s race ( Getty Images )

Driver Standings

1. Max Verstappen - 429 points (champion)

2. Lando Norris - 349 points

3. Charles Leclerc - 341 points

4. Oscar Piastri - 291 points

5. Carlos Sainz - 272 points

6. George Russell - 235 points

7. Lewis Hamilton - 211 points

8. Sergio Perez - 152 points

9. Fernando Alonso - 68 points

10. Nico Hulkenberg - 37 points

11. Pierre Gasly - 36 points

12. Yuki Tsunoda - 30 points

13. Lance Stroll - 24 points

14. Esteban Ocon - 23 points

15. Kevin Magnussen - 16 points

16. Alex Albon - 12 points

17. Daniel Ricciardo - 12 points

18. Ollie Bearman - 7 points

19. Franco Colapinto - 5 points

20. Zhou Guanyu - 4 points

21. Liam Lawson - 4 points

22. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points

23. Logan Sargeant - 0 points

Constructors’ Championship

1. McLaren - 640 points

2. Ferrari - 619 points

3. Red Bull Racing - 581 points

4. Mercedes - 446 points

5. Aston Martin - 92 points

6. Alpine - 59 points

7. Haas - 54 points

8. RB - 46 points

9. Williams - 17 points

10. Sauber - 4 points