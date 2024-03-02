F1 live streams: Free link to watch Bahrain Grand Prix race online
Sky Sports and Channel 4 broadcast coverage of Formula 1 in the United Kingdom
Formula 1 is back this weekend with the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix after a drama-filled off-season which saw Lewis Hamilton announce his departure from Mercedes and Red Bull team principal Christian Horner investigated and cleared over alleged ’inappropriate behaviour’ towards a female colleague.
After being rocked by the Horner story, F1 now switches attention back to the track as Max Verstappen looks to defend his world championship title.
Last week’s pre-season testing proved that Red Bull will once again be the team to beat with Verstappen setting the fastest lap time on day one. Their closest rivals seem to be Ferrari, who Hamilton is joining for 2025, though Mercedes and McLaren cannot be discounted either.
As for the teams competing in the middle of the field, Daniel Ricciardo hopes newly-rebranded RB will compete at the front of the pack while Fernando Alonso and Aston Martin look to further develop their car. That said, all this is merely speculation until the competition heats up.
Here is everything you need to know:
What is the race schedule?
(All times GMT)
Saturday 2 March
- Race: 3pm
How can I watch it online and on TV?
The Bahrain Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom - and ESPN in the United States.
Highlights of the race in the UK will be aired on free-to-air Channel 4 at 7:50pm (GMT) on Saturday.
What is the 2024 F1 calendar?
ROUND 1 —BAHRAIN
Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir - 29 February - 2 March
ROUND 2 - SAUDI ARABIA
Jeddah Corniche Circuit - 7-9 March
ROUND 3 - AUSTRALIA
Albert Park, Melbourne - 22-24 March
ROUND 4 - JAPAN
Suzuka International Racing Course - 5-7 April
ROUND 5 - CHINA (sprint race)
Shanghai International Circuit - 19-21 April
ROUND 6 - MIAMI (sprint race)
Miami International Autodrome, Hard Rock Stadium - 3-5 May
ROUND 7 - EMILIA ROMAGNA
Imola Circuit - 17-19 May
ROUND 8 - MONACO
Circuit de Monaco - 24-26 May
ROUND 9 - CANADA
Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal - 7-9 June
ROUND 10 - SPAIN
Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya - 21-23 June
ROUND 11 - AUSTRIA (sprint race)
Red Bull Ring, Spielberg - 28-30 June
ROUND 12 - GREAT BRITAIN
Silverstone Circuit - 5-7 July
ROUND 13 - HUNGARY
Hungaroring, Budapest - 19-21 July
ROUND 14 - BELGIUM
Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps - 26-28 July
ROUND 15 - NETHERLANDS
Circuit Zandvoort - 23-25 August
ROUND 16 - ITALY
Monza Circuit - 30 August - 1 September
ROUND 17 - AZERBAIJAN
Baku City Circuit - 13-15 September
ROUND 18 - SINGAPORE
Marina Bay Street Circuit - 20-22 September
ROUND 19 - UNITED STATES (sprint race)
Circuit of the Americas, Austin - 18-20 October
ROUND 20 - MEXICO
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City - 25-27 October
ROUND 21 - BRAZIL (sprint race)
Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 1-3 November
ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS
Las Vegas Street Circuit - 21-23 November
ROUND 23 - QATAR (sprint race)
Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 29 November - 1 December
ROUND 24 - ABU DHABI
Yas Marina Circuit - 6-8 December
What are the driver line-ups for 2024?
RED BULL
Max Verstappen
Sergio Perez
MERCEDES
Lewis Hamilton
George Russell
FERRARI
Carlos Sainz
Charles Leclerc
McLAREN
Lando Norris
Oscar Piastri
ASTON MARTIN
Fernando Alonso
Lance Stroll
ALPINE
Esteban Ocon
Pierre Gasly
WILLIAMS
Alex Albon
Logan Sargeant
RB
Yuki Tsunoda
Daniel Ricciardo
STAKE
Valtteri Bottas
Zhou Guanyu
HAAS
Kevin Magnussen
Nico Hulkenberg
