For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Formula 1 is back this weekend with the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix after a drama-filled off-season which saw Lewis Hamilton announce his departure from Mercedes and Red Bull team principal Christian Horner investigated and cleared over alleged ’inappropriate behaviour’ towards a female colleague.

After being rocked by the Horner story, F1 now switches attention back to the track as Max Verstappen looks to defend his world championship title.

Last week’s pre-season testing proved that Red Bull will once again be the team to beat with Verstappen setting the fastest lap time on day one. Their closest rivals seem to be Ferrari, who Hamilton is joining for 2025, though Mercedes and McLaren cannot be discounted either.

As for the teams competing in the middle of the field, Daniel Ricciardo hopes newly-rebranded RB will compete at the front of the pack while Fernando Alonso and Aston Martin look to further develop their car. That said, all this is merely speculation until the competition heats up.

Here is everything you need to know:

What is the race schedule?

(All times GMT)

Saturday 2 March

Race: 3pm

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The Bahrain Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom - and ESPN in the United States.

Highlights of the race in the UK will be aired on free-to-air Channel 4 at 7:50pm (GMT) on Saturday.

Bahrain hosts the first race of the 2024 F1 season (Getty Images)

What is the 2024 F1 calendar?

ROUND 1 —BAHRAIN

Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir - 29 February - 2 March

ROUND 2 - SAUDI ARABIA

Jeddah Corniche Circuit - 7-9 March

ROUND 3 - AUSTRALIA

Albert Park, Melbourne - 22-24 March

ROUND 4 - JAPAN

Suzuka International Racing Course - 5-7 April

ROUND 5 - CHINA (sprint race)

Shanghai International Circuit - 19-21 April

ROUND 6 - MIAMI (sprint race)

Miami International Autodrome, Hard Rock Stadium - 3-5 May

ROUND 7 - EMILIA ROMAGNA

Imola Circuit - 17-19 May

ROUND 8 - MONACO

Circuit de Monaco - 24-26 May

ROUND 9 - CANADA

Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal - 7-9 June

ROUND 10 - SPAIN

Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya - 21-23 June

ROUND 11 - AUSTRIA (sprint race)

Red Bull Ring, Spielberg - 28-30 June

ROUND 12 - GREAT BRITAIN

Silverstone Circuit - 5-7 July

ROUND 13 - HUNGARY

Hungaroring, Budapest - 19-21 July

ROUND 14 - BELGIUM

Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps - 26-28 July

ROUND 15 - NETHERLANDS

Circuit Zandvoort - 23-25 August

ROUND 16 - ITALY

Monza Circuit - 30 August - 1 September

ROUND 17 - AZERBAIJAN

Baku City Circuit - 13-15 September

ROUND 18 - SINGAPORE

Marina Bay Street Circuit - 20-22 September

ROUND 19 - UNITED STATES (sprint race)

Circuit of the Americas, Austin - 18-20 October

ROUND 20 - MEXICO

Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City - 25-27 October

ROUND 21 - BRAZIL (sprint race)

Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 1-3 November

ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS

Las Vegas Street Circuit - 21-23 November

ROUND 23 - QATAR (sprint race)

Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 29 November - 1 December

ROUND 24 - ABU DHABI

Yas Marina Circuit - 6-8 December

What are the driver line-ups for 2024?

RED BULL

Max Verstappen

Sergio Perez

MERCEDES

Lewis Hamilton

George Russell

FERRARI

Carlos Sainz

Charles Leclerc

McLAREN

Lando Norris

Oscar Piastri

ASTON MARTIN

Fernando Alonso

Lance Stroll

ALPINE

Esteban Ocon

Pierre Gasly

WILLIAMS

Alex Albon

Logan Sargeant

RB

Yuki Tsunoda

Daniel Ricciardo

STAKE

Valtteri Bottas

Zhou Guanyu

HAAS

Kevin Magnussen

Nico Hulkenberg