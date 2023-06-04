For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Formula 1 paddock heads to Barcelona next for the Spanish Grand Prix this weekend.

Max Verstappen continued his red-hot form in Monaco, sealing a brilliant pole position before cruising to another victory on Sunday. His Red Bull team-mate, Sergio Perez, had a disastrous, point-less weekend though - the gap between the top-two in the championship is now 39 points.

Fernando Alonso came second in Monaco and will be eyeing a dream 33rd F1 victory - and his first for 10 years - at his home race. The Mercedes duo of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell will be eyeing an improved weekend too in their revamped Mercedes cars.

Verstappen won last year’s race in Spain, leading home a Red Bull one-two, with Russell also on the podium after race leader Charles Leclerc was forced to retire due to an engine issue.

Here is everything you need to know.

What is the race schedule?

(All times BST)

Sunday 4 June

Race: 2pm

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The entire race schedule from Barcelona will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 in the UK and Ireland. Sky’s coverage of the race - which is also on their Main Event channel - on Sunday starts at 12:30pm (BST).

The weekend’s action will be broadcasted on ESPN in the United States.

Free-to-air highlights in the UK will be aired on Channel 4; for the race early on Sunday night at 6:30pm.

Sky Sports subscribers can watch all the action in Spain on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Barcelona hosts the next round of the 2023 F1 season (Getty Images)

What is the starting grid?

1) Max Versappen

2) Carlos Sainz

3) Lando Norris

4) Lewis Hamilton

5) Lance Stroll

6) Esteban Ocon

7) Nico Hulkenberg

8) Fernando Alonso

9) Oscar Piastri

10) Pierre Gasly

11) Sergio Perez

12) George Russell

13) Zhou Guanyu

14) Nyck De Vries

15) Yuki Tsunoda

16) Valtteri Botas

17) Kevin Magnussen

18) Alexander Albon

19) Charles Leclerc

20) Logan Sargeant

Driver Standings

1) Max Verstappen - 144 points

2) Sergio Perez - 105 points

3) Fernando Alonso - 93 points

4) Lewis Hamilton - 69 points

5) George Russell - 50 points

6) Carlos Sainz - 48 points

7) Charles Leclerc - 42 points

8) Lance Stroll - 27 points

9) Esteban Ocon - 21 points

10) Pierre Gasly - 14 points

11) Lando Norris - 12 points

12) Nico Hulkenberg - 6 points

13) Oscar Piastri - 5 points

14) Valtteri Bottas - 4 points

15) Zhou Guanyu - 2 points

16) Yuki Tsunoda - 2 points

17) Kevin Magnussen - 2 points

18) Alex Albon - 1 point

19) Nyck de Vries - 0 points

20) Logan Sargeant - 0 points

Constructors’ Championship

1) Red Bull - 249 points

2) Aston Martin - 120 points

3) Mercedes - 119 points

4) Ferrari - 90 points

5) Alpine - 35 points

6) McLaren - 17 points

7) Haas - 8 points

8) Alfa Romeo - 6 points

9) AlphaTauri - 2 points

10) Williams - 1 point

What are the driver line-ups for 2023?

RED BULL

Max Verstappen

Sergio Perez

FERRARI

Charles Leclerc

Carlos Sainz

MERCEDES

Lewis Hamilton

George Russell

ALPINE

Esteban Ocon

Pierre Gasly

McLAREN

Lando Norris

Oscar Piastri

ALFA ROMEO

Valtteri Bottas

Zhou Guanyu

ASTON MARTIN

Fernando Alonso

Lance Stroll

HAAS

Kevin Magnussen

Nico Hulkenberg

ALPHATAURI

Yuki Tsunoda

Nyck de Vries

WILLIAMS

Alex Albon

Logan Sargeant

*italics represents new addition to the grid/change of team

What is the 2023 F1 calendar?

ROUND 8 - SPAIN

Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya - 2-4 June

ROUND 9 - CANADA

Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal - 16-18 June

ROUND 10 - AUSTRIA (sprint weekend)

Red Bull Ring, Spielberg - 30 June-2 July

ROUND 11 - GREAT BRITAIN

Silverstone Circuit - 7-9 July

ROUND 12 - HUNGARY

Hungaroring, Budapest - 21-23 July

ROUND 13 - BELGIUM (sprint weekend)

Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps - 28-30 July

ROUND 14 - NETHERLANDS

Circuit Zandvoort - 25-27 August

ROUND 15 - ITALY

Monza Circuit - 1-3 September

ROUND 16 - SINGAPORE

Marina Bay Street Circuit - 15-17 September

ROUND 17 - JAPAN

Suzuka International Racing Course - 22-24 September

ROUND 18 - QATAR (sprint weekend)

Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 6-8 October

ROUND 19 - UNITED STATES (sprint weekend)

Circuit of the Americas, Austin - 20-22 October

ROUND 20 - MEXICO

Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City - 27-29 October

ROUND 21 - BRAZIL (sprint weekend)

Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 3-5 November

ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS

Las Vegas Street Circuit - 16-18 November

ROUND 23 - ABU DHABI

Yas Marina Circuit - 24-26 November