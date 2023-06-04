F1 LIVE: Spanish Grand Prix latest updates and standings as Max Verstappen starts on pole
Live updates from the Spanish Grand Prix as Max Verstappen looks to continue his dominance with Lewis Hamilton chasing
Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes team-mate George Russell will try to recover from a dramatic qualifying session on Saturday as they look to hunt down Max Verstappen in today’s Spanish Grand Prix.
Hamilton will start fourth following a bizarre coming together with Russell, who lines up in 12th, at the end of Q2 at Barcelona’s Circuit de Catalunya.
Meanwhile, Verstappen took another pole position as he finished four-tenths clear of Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz, with Lando Norris an impressive third for McLaren. Pierre Gasly claimed fourth for Alpine – but was then given two three-place grid penalties – with home favourite Fernando Alonso setting off from eighth in his Aston Martin.
Russell will start one place behind Sergio Perez after the Red Bull driver also failed to make it out of Q2. Perez is Verstappen’s closest challenger in the championship but a week on from his horror show in Monaco where he finished 16th and two laps down, he qualified only 11th here. Continuing the shock results from qualifying, Charles Leclerc, who started this race from pole position last year, will line last but one on the grid as Ferrari’s woes show no sign of letting up.
Follow all the action from Barcelona with our live blog as the F1 season continues:
Spanish Grand Prix: Qualifying recap
It was a second successive pole for Max Verstappen as the Red Bull driver continued his dominance this season. But Saturday's qualifying was not without its drama, elsewhere, with shock early exits for Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez as well as a collision between Mercedes' drivers George Russell and Lewis Hamilton.
Read below for a full recap of the action:
Hamilton and Russell collide as Verstappen claims Spanish GP pole
Hamilton will start fifth following a bizarre coming together with Russell.
Spanish Grand Prix: How to watch
We have just under a couple of hours to go until lights out at 2pm BST.
Here’s all the information you need to know on how to watch:
What time does the F1 Spanish Grand Prix start today?
Spanish Grand Prix
Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the Spanish Grand Prix from Circuit de Catalunya in Barcelona.
A dramatic qualifying on Saturday saw Mercedes teammates Lewis Hamilton and George Russell collide to leave Russell starting in 12th, although Hamilton recovered to take fourth.
In less surprising scenes, Max Verstappen took pole position once again as he looks to continue his dominance of the Drivers’ Championship, with Carlos Sainz second and Lando Norris an impressive third in his McLaren.
