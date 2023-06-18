F1 Canadian Grand Prix LIVE: Race updates as Max Verstappen starts on pole in Montreal
Follow live Formula 1 updates from the Canadian Grand Prix as Max Verstappen starts on pole with Fernando Alonso alongside him on the front row and the Mercedes pair of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell behind
Max Verstappen put his Red Bull on pole position for the Canadian Grand Prix following Saturday’s rain-hit qualifying session in Montreal.
Verstappen has won five of the opening seven rounds and even a wet-dry-wet track in Montreal could not slow the Dutchman down.
Nico Hulkenberg took advantage of the sodden track to take second spot for Haas, 1.2 seconds behind Verstappen, with Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso third. Lewis Hamilton qualified fourth, one spot ahead of George Russell in the other Mercedes, while Lando Norris claimed seventh for McLaren.
Yet Hulkenberg has been demoted three places due to a red-flag infringement, meaning Alonso will line up on the front row. Verstappen has been in a class of one this year and the Red Bull man kept his composure in changeable conditions to take an impressive pole.
Follow live updates from the Canadian Grand Prix with The Independent - the race starts at 7pm (BST).
Ferrari’s F1 flaws all the more baffling after shock success at Le Mans
Comment by Kieran Jackson
Seven races into the Formula 1 season and the moment has finally arrived. You can only bypass the trials and tribulations for so long before the tomfoolery of the sport’s most prestigious team must be dissected, head on.
It’s time to talk about Ferrari.
To say the 2023 campaign thus far has been underwhelming for the Scuderia would be in itself an understatement. Zero wins. Only one podium – in Baku – and even that was from a pole position start. Last time out in Barcelona, Charles Leclerc qualified a dismal 19th, failing to recover to a points-finish on Sunday. Carlos Sainz qualified second but could only manage fourth on raceday.
Yet what makes Ferrari’s current infamy in motorsport’s most famous competition more baffling is their display in motorsport’s most famous endurance race.
Full piece below:
Ferrari’s F1 flaws all the more baffling after shock success at Le Mans
Ferrari marked their 50-year return to the 24 Hours of Le Mans with a shock victory based off car reliability and straight-line speed – can someone tell their F1 team to follow suit at this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix?
Lewis Hamilton, after qualifying fourth on Saturday:
“Good result. Most people underestimate just how hard it was out there for everybody, hard to keep the car on track. Hopefully from there we can move forwards.
“We should be in a much better position [tomorrow]. We’re ahead of the Ferraris, Max will be gone most likely. If I can hold on to Alonso and give him hell, that’s what we’ll do!”
F1 starting grid for the Canadian Grand Prix:
1) Max Verstappen
2) Fernando Alonso
3) Lewis Hamilton
4) George Russell
5) Nico Hulkenberg*
6) Esteban Ocon
7) Lando Norris
8) Oscar Piastri
9) Alex Albon
10) Charles Leclerc
11) Carlos Sainz*
12) Sergio Perez
13) Kevin Magnussen
14) Valtteri Bottas
15) Pierre Gasly
16) Lance Stroll*
17) Nyck de Vries
18) Logan Sargeant
19) Yuki Tsunoda*
20) Zhou Guanyu
*Nico Hulkenberg received a three-place grid drop due to a red-flag infringement. Carlos Sainz, Lance Stroll and Yuki Tsunoda received three-place grid drops due to impeding drivers in qualifying.
Max Verstappen claims pole for Canadian Grand Prix
Qualifying report:
Nico Hulkenberg took advantage of the sodden track to take second spot for Haas, 1.2 seconds behind Verstappen, with Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso third.
Lewis Hamilton qualified fourth, one spot ahead of George Russell in the other Mercedes, while Lando Norris claimed seventh for McLaren.
Yet Hulkenberg has been demoted three places due to a red-flag infringement, meaning Alonso will line up on the front row.
Verstappen has been in a class of one this year and the Red Bull man kept his composure in changeable conditions to take an impressive pole.
Full report below:
Max Verstappen claims pole position with shock front row partner for Canadian GP
Verstappen has won five of the opening seven races and even a wet-dry-wet track could not slow him down
F1 Canadian Grand Prix LIVE
Good afternoon and welcome to live coverage of the Canadian Grand Prix with The Independent!
Max Verstappen claimed pole in an entertaining qualifying session in the wet yesterday. Haas’ Nico Hulkenberg was a surprise name alongside him on the front row before a red-flag infringement saw the German drop three places to fifth.
Instead, Fernando Alonso will start alongside Verstappen - with the Mercedes pair of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell behind the leading duo.
We’ll have all the build-up and updates from Montreal right here - the race starts at 7pm (BST)!
