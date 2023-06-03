The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
F1 live streams: Link to watch Spanish Grand Prix qualifying online
After the Monaco Grand Prix, Formula 1 heads to Spain next and the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya
The Formula 1 paddock heads to Barcelona next for the Spanish Grand Prix this weekend.
Max Verstappen continued his red-hot form in Monaco, sealing a brilliant pole position before cruising to another victory on Sunday. His Red Bull team-mate, Sergio Perez, had a disastrous, point-less weekend though - the gap between the top-two in the championship is now 39 points.
Fernando Alonso came second in Monaco and will be eyeing a dream 33rd F1 victory - and his first for 10 years - at his home race. The Mercedes duo of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell will be eyeing an improved weekend too in their revamped Mercedes cars.
Verstappen won last year’s race in Spain, leading home a Red Bull one-two, with Russell also on the podium after race leader Charles Leclerc was forced to retire due to an engine issue.
Here is everything you need to know.
What is the race schedule?
(All times BST)
Saturday 3 June
- Qualifying: 3pm
Sunday 4 June
- Race: 2pm
How can I watch it online and on TV?
The entire race schedule from Barcelona will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 in the UK and Ireland. Sky’s coverage of the race - which is also on their Main Event channel - on Sunday starts at 12:30pm (BST).
The weekend’s action will be broadcasted on ESPN in the United States.
Free-to-air highlights in the UK will be aired on Channel 4; for qualifying at 7:40pm (BST) on Saturday evening and the race early on Sunday night at 6:30pm.
Sky Sports subscribers can watch all the action in Spain on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
Driver Standings
1) Max Verstappen - 144 points
2) Sergio Perez - 105 points
3) Fernando Alonso - 93 points
4) Lewis Hamilton - 69 points
5) George Russell - 50 points
6) Carlos Sainz - 48 points
7) Charles Leclerc - 42 points
8) Lance Stroll - 27 points
9) Esteban Ocon - 21 points
10) Pierre Gasly - 14 points
11) Lando Norris - 12 points
12) Nico Hulkenberg - 6 points
13) Oscar Piastri - 5 points
14) Valtteri Bottas - 4 points
15) Zhou Guanyu - 2 points
16) Yuki Tsunoda - 2 points
17) Kevin Magnussen - 2 points
18) Alex Albon - 1 point
19) Nyck de Vries - 0 points
20) Logan Sargeant - 0 points
Constructors’ Championship
1) Red Bull - 249 points
2) Aston Martin - 120 points
3) Mercedes - 119 points
4) Ferrari - 90 points
5) Alpine - 35 points
6) McLaren - 17 points
7) Haas - 8 points
8) Alfa Romeo - 6 points
9) AlphaTauri - 2 points
10) Williams - 1 point
What are the driver line-ups for 2023?
RED BULL
Max Verstappen
Sergio Perez
FERRARI
Charles Leclerc
Carlos Sainz
MERCEDES
Lewis Hamilton
George Russell
ALPINE
Esteban Ocon
Pierre Gasly
McLAREN
Lando Norris
Oscar Piastri
ALFA ROMEO
Valtteri Bottas
Zhou Guanyu
ASTON MARTIN
Fernando Alonso
Lance Stroll
HAAS
Kevin Magnussen
Nico Hulkenberg
ALPHATAURI
Yuki Tsunoda
Nyck de Vries
WILLIAMS
Alex Albon
Logan Sargeant
*italics represents new addition to the grid/change of team
What is the 2023 F1 calendar?
ROUND 8 - SPAIN
Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya - 2-4 June
ROUND 9 - CANADA
Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal - 16-18 June
ROUND 10 - AUSTRIA (sprint weekend)
Red Bull Ring, Spielberg - 30 June-2 July
ROUND 11 - GREAT BRITAIN
Silverstone Circuit - 7-9 July
ROUND 12 - HUNGARY
Hungaroring, Budapest - 21-23 July
ROUND 13 - BELGIUM (sprint weekend)
Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps - 28-30 July
ROUND 14 - NETHERLANDS
Circuit Zandvoort - 25-27 August
ROUND 15 - ITALY
Monza Circuit - 1-3 September
ROUND 16 - SINGAPORE
Marina Bay Street Circuit - 15-17 September
ROUND 17 - JAPAN
Suzuka International Racing Course - 22-24 September
ROUND 18 - QATAR (sprint weekend)
Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 6-8 October
ROUND 19 - UNITED STATES (sprint weekend)
Circuit of the Americas, Austin - 20-22 October
ROUND 20 - MEXICO
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City - 27-29 October
ROUND 21 - BRAZIL (sprint weekend)
Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 3-5 November
ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS
Las Vegas Street Circuit - 16-18 November
ROUND 23 - ABU DHABI
Yas Marina Circuit - 24-26 November
