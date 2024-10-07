Max Verstappen makes prediction on Red Bull’s form for rest of 2024 F1 season

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Max Verstappen believes the worst of Red Bull’s form is behind them as he looks to close out his fourth-straight F1 world title.

Verstappen won seven of the first 10 races this year but is now winless in eight rounds, dating back to Barcelona in June.

McLaren, meanwhile, have overtaken Red Bull in the constructors’ standings and Lando Norris has cut Verstappen’s lead in the drivers’ championship to 52 points with six races left.

Yet after securing a second-place finish behind Norris in Singapore, Verstappen insists Red Bull are now moving “in the right direction.”

"Yes, it felt better, that was already a good step for us,” the Dutchman said.

“I do think we are moving in the right direction now, it will take some time. You can’t turn something like this around in one or two weeks. But I do think the team was happy with what they saw in Baku as well."

Asked further if he believes the worst of Red Bull’s form is behind them this season, Verstappen told Autosport: "Yes, I do think so to be honest.

open image in gallery Max Verstappen has a 52-point lead with six races left ( Getty Images )

“Hopefully we can continue to make good steps from here.

"In the beginning [of the season] I was surprised as well, but if you look at what our problems were, then I fully understand it.

“At some point, we have gone in the wrong direction. The other teams have either not faced that particular point yet or they developed the car in a slightly different way. That is always difficult to assess."

Verstappen will be back in action at the United States Grand Prix in Austin on 18-20 October.