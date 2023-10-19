McLaren confirm first female driver in development programme

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

McLaren have announced 18-year-old Bianca Bustamente as the first ever female driver in their development programme.

The Filipino teenager will drive with McLaren’s livery in F1 Academy next year, with all 10 F1 teams being represented by at least one driver in 2024.

Bustamente is currently seventh in the Academy’s inaugural season standings, having recorded two wins and two podiums this year, ahead of the season finale this weekend in Austin, Texas.

She has won numerous karting championships in Asia and has previously competed in W Series, Formula 4 UAE Championship and Italian Formula 4.

"To sign with McLaren and ART Grand Prix is way beyond anything I could’ve ever imagined growing up racing karts in the Philippines", said Bustamante.

"I still have a hard time seeing my name next to McLaren without getting emotional, as the history and heritage linked to this team leaves me truly speechless.”

The likes of seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton and current McLaren driver Lando Norris have come through the team’s illustrious junior ranks.

Bianca Bustamente has joined McLaren’s driver development programme (McLaren )

"I’m so grateful for this opportunity as I believe I now have the best possible development structure around me to take the next step up in my career,” Bustamente added.

"For now, my focus is to finish off the F1 Academy season strongly here in Austin, but we’ll get to work immediately on the 2024 season.

"I’ve never been more motivated in my life! A big thanks goes to Susie Wolff [F1 Academy managing director] and the team at F1 Academy for fighting so hard for us girls and to give us this opportunity to be the best we can be."

Spanish driver Marta Garcia is set to wrap up the F1 Academy title at the US Grand Prix – she has a 48-point lead ahead of this weekend’s three races.