Mercedes reveal trailer for Kimi Antonelli 'The Seat' documentary on Netflix

F1 heads to the United States for the first time this season for the Miami Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen will start the Miami GP in pole position after getting the better of both of McLaren’s championship-chasers in qualifying. Oscar Piastri finished outside the top three for the first time this season during Saturday’s session, while Lando Norris was able to back up his win in the sprint with second, only 0.065s off Verstappen’s pace.

Lewis Hamilton, meanwhile, endured a dismal afternoon yesterday and will start the Miami GP all the way back in 12th, having gone out in Q2 for the first time at Ferrari. His teammate Charles Leclerc fared little better as both drivers struggled with their cars, with the Monegasque qualifying ninth.

Teenager Kimi Antonelli sprung the surprise of the season so far by taking pole position for Saturday’s sprint race in Miami and continued his brilliant rookie campaign with third place in qualifying, 0.002s shy of Norris. The 18-year-old will hope for another statement performance at the Miami International Autodrome tonight.

