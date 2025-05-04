F1 Miami GP LIVE: Race start time and updates as Verstappen starts on pole with Hamilton in 12th (cloned)
F1 heads to the United States for the first time this season for the Miami Grand Prix.
Max Verstappen will start the Miami GP in pole position after getting the better of both of McLaren’s championship-chasers in qualifying. Oscar Piastri finished outside the top three for the first time this season during Saturday’s session, while Lando Norris was able to back up his win in the sprint with second, only 0.065s off Verstappen’s pace.
Lewis Hamilton, meanwhile, endured a dismal afternoon yesterday and will start the Miami GP all the way back in 12th, having gone out in Q2 for the first time at Ferrari. His teammate Charles Leclerc fared little better as both drivers struggled with their cars, with the Monegasque qualifying ninth.
Teenager Kimi Antonelli sprung the surprise of the season so far by taking pole position for Saturday’s sprint race in Miami and continued his brilliant rookie campaign with third place in qualifying, 0.002s shy of Norris. The 18-year-old will hope for another statement performance at the Miami International Autodrome tonight.
George Russell braces himself for the unpredictable
"Track is absolutely fine at the moment, it's amazing how quickly it dries up,” Russell said on the conditions.
"But the rain is totally unpredictable here. Here it seems to come out of nowhere, so who knows what the race will bring.
"Need a bit of luck on our side to get on that podium but we'll do our best."
National anthem gets the crowd psyched up
As usual, we have the national anthem and flypass above the Hard Rock Stadium to get the crowd going!
Pit lane open
The pit lane is well and truly open in Miami - and the track is bone dry!
You could’ve swam around the circuit a couple hours ago, but for now, we’ve good racing conditions.
Pierre Gasly to start from the pit lane
Pierre Gasly, who qualified 18th, will start in the pit lane.
This comes after Alpine made changes to his suspension, taking the car out of parc ferme, which is against the rules.
What is the weather looking like?
The weather has been temperamental in Miami, to say the least.
It was chucking it down ahead of the F1 Academy race, which was called off due to the deluge.
Conditions have since improved - it’s dried up significantly as we edge closer to lights out at 9pm. We’ve getting very lucky at the moment, with radars showing torrential rain passing either side of the track.
However, there is still a threat of more rain, and even lightning, in the area over the next couple hours.
We’ve got 57-lap race to come in half an hour, and I would be surprised if we make it through that without the heavens reopening.
Norris's fond memories of Miami
Lando Norris claimed his maiden F1 triumph of his career at the Miami GP last year, and he celebrated in style!
He followed it up by reigning victorious in the sprint yesterday - the question is, can he keep up his winning form in Miami today?
Lando will certainly be hoping for a repeat as he hunts down McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri in the drivers rankings...
Former boss Toto Wolff insists Lewis Hamilton has not lost any of his magic
Lewis Hamilton’s former boss Toto Wolff insisted the Ferrari driver has not lost any of his magic and backed him to recapture his form.
“We have seen that magic in the sprint race in Shanghai. He dominated that race, and it is not like you have that magic in one race, and then suddenly you lose it in the following one,” said Wolff ahead of Sunday’s Miami GP.
“I very much believe it is still there. If he aligns his performance contributors, is in the right space, and the car is to his liking, he will be stellar, and I have no doubt about that.”
An hour until lights out
We are just 60 minutes away from lights out in Miami!
Here’s a reminder of how the grid will shape up:
1) Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
2) Lando Norris (McLaren)
3) Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes)
4) Oscar Piastri (McLaren)
5) George Russell (Mercedes)
6) Carlos Sainz (Williams)
7) Alex Albon (Williams)
8) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)
9) Esteban Ocon (Haas)
10) Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull)
11) Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls)
12) Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari)
13) Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber)
14) Jack Doohan (Alpine)
15) Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls)
16. Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber)
17. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin)
18. Pierre Gasly (Alpine)
19. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)
20. Ollie Bearman (Haas)
Lando Norris ‘not worried at all’ about stalling Formula One title challenge
When asked if he fears the championship momentum is moving in teammate Oscar Piastri’s direction, Norris replied: “No, I am not worried at all.
“He (Piastri) is doing a good job and he deserves it.
“I don’t believe so much in momentum. Clearly I have made some mistakes, and not been at the level I need to be at. But I believe I can get there soon enough.”
