Michael Schumacher’s son Mick posts moving birthday message

Mick Schumacher posted a moving message to his father Michael on his 55th birthday on Wednesday evening.

Seven-time F1 world champion Michael has not been seen publicly since a near-fatal skiing accident in Meribel, France, more than 10 years ago.

His son Mick, who raced in F1 for two years with Haas from 2021-2022, posted an Instagram story on Wednesday of himself as a child alongside father Michael, both in crash helmets.

The caption read: “Happy birthday to the best dad ever. Love you.”

Schumacher’s daughter, Gina-Maria, posted a photo of herself alongside her brother and father with the caption: “Happy birthday Papa! Throwback to one of many of our adventures.”

Schumacher’s health condition has been shrouded in secrecy ever since his accident in December 2013, with his wife Corinna insistent on protecting his privacy.

Mick is now a reserve driver for Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes team, alongside new duties this year competing in the World Endurance Championship for Alpine.

Mercedes F1 team posted on Twitter/X: “Happy birthday, Michael. Today marks the F1 legend’s 55th birthday”, alongside the hashtag “Keep Fighting Michael.”

Schumacher raced for Mercedes for three years when he came out of retirement in 2010, with Hamilton replacing him at the Silver Arrows when he retired for a second time.

Mick Schumacher posts a photo on Instagram of himself alongside father Michael on his 55th birthday (Instagram - @mickschumacher)

The German is best known for his time racing for Ferrari, where he won five of his seven world titles in a magnificent streak at the start of the century from 2000-2004.

Ferrari posted on social media: “Buon Compleanno (Happy birthday), Michael. We’re always with you.”

Close family friend and former Ferrari boss Jean Todt has been the most regular source of updates about Schumacher, admitting in the past he has watched F1 races with the German.

Last month, he spoke about the Ferrari legend again: “Michael is here, so I don’t miss him.

“[But he] is simply not the Michael he used to be. He is different and is wonderfully guided by his wife and children who protect him.

“His life is different now and I have the privilege of sharing moments with him. That’s all there is to say.

“Unfortunately, fate struck him ten years ago. He is no longer the Michael we knew in Formula 1.”

The family’s lawyer, Felix Damm, revealed in October why no “final report” has been publicised on the 55-year-old’s health.

“It was always about protecting private things,” Damm told German outlet LTO. “We considered whether a final report about Michael’s health could be the right way to do this.

“But that wouldn’t have been the end of it and there would have had to be constantly updated ‘water level reports’ and it would not have been up to the family when the media interest in the story stopped.”

Michael Schumacher has not been seen publicly for more than 10 years after his skiing accident (AFP via Getty Images)

In a Netflix documentary which aired in 2021 titled Schumacher, Corinna detailed how his family have dealt with the situation and continue to “get on with their lives.”

“Michael is here. Different, but he’s here, and that gives us strength, I find,” Corinna said.

“We’re together. We live together at home. We do therapy. We do everything we can to make Michael better and to make sure he’s comfortable. And to simply make him feel our family, our bond. And no matter what, I will do everything I can. We all will.

“We’re trying to carry on as a family, the way Michael liked it and still does. And we are getting on with our lives. ‘Private is private’, as he always said.

“It’s very important to me that he can continue to enjoy his private life as much as possible. Michael always protected us and now we are protecting Michael.”

Schumacher holds the joint-record for the most Formula 1 world titles with Hamilton, with a tally of seven.