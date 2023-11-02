For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Ralf Schumacher has opened up about his brother Michael Schumacher’s accident nearly 10 years ago, simply stating: “Sometimes life isn’t fair.’

Seven-time F1 world champion Michael has not been seen publicly since suffering life-changing injuries in a near-fatal skiing accident in December 2013 in Meribel, France.

Michael’s wife, Corinna, has insisted on keeping Michael’s medical condition private in the years since as he recovers at home in Switzerland.

Ralf, who raced against Michael in Formula 1 from 1997-2006, has this week briefly spoken publicly about the accident and the impact it has had on the Schumacher family.

“Sometimes life isn’t fair, unfortunately. We have to accept it,” Ralf told German outlet Bunte.

“When I see his [Michael’s] kids, Gina-Maria and Mick, my heart smiles. If anyone in the family seeks my advice, I’m there.

“They’re making their way.”

Schumacher’s son Mick lost his F1 race seat at Haas last year and is now a reserve driver at Mercedes, who Michael drove for from 2010-2012.

Michael Schumacher’s brother Ralf has opened up on his brother’s accident (Getty Images)

The Schumacher family lawyer, Felix Damm, detailed this week why no formal “final report” has ever been publicised on the Ferrari icon.

“It was always about protecting private things,” Damm told German outlet LTO. “We considered whether a final report about Michael’s health could be the right way to do this.

“But that wouldn’t have been the end of it and there would have had to be constantly updated ‘water level reports’ and it would not have been up to the family when the media interest in the story stopped.”

Former Ferrari boss Jean Todt has a close relationship with the Schumacher family, revealing last year he has seen the German three times a week on some occasions – adding that the 54-year-old is in the “best of hands… surrounded by people who love him.”

Todt also said as recently as last July that he still watches F1 races with Schumacher despite the German’s unknown medical state.

Michael’s son Mick is now a reserve driver at Mercedes (Getty Images)

“I don’t miss Michael, I see him,” Todt told German broadcaster RTL. “Yes, it’s true, I watch grand prix with Michael. But sure, I guess what I miss is what we used to do together.”

Todt is a close friend of Schumacher’s since their time working together during a successful era at Ferrari, when the German won five of his seven world titles from 2000-2004.

In April, an editor of a German magazine was sacked after the Die Aktuelle publication used artificial intelligence to produce fake quotes from Schumacher.

The magazine was labelled “disgraceful” by fans online for depicting the AI responses as an “exclusive interview” on their 15 April front cover.

Schumacher’s wife Corinna (left) has insisted on protecting the F1’s icon privacy after his near-fatal skiing accident (AFP via Getty Images)

In a Netflix documentary which aired in 2021 titled Schumacher, Corinna detailed how his family have dealt with the situation and continue to “get on with their lives.”

“Michael is here. Different, but he’s here, and that gives us strength, I find,” Corinna said.

“We’re together. We live together at home. We do therapy. We do everything we can to make Michael better and to make sure he’s comfortable. And to simply make him feel our family, our bond. And no matter what, I will do everything I can. We all will.

“We’re trying to carry on as a family, the way Michael liked it and still does. And we are getting on with our lives. ‘Private is private’, as he always said.

“It’s very important to me that he can continue to enjoy his private life as much as possible. Michael always protected us and now we are protecting Michael.”