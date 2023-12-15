‘His life is different now’: Michael Schumacher update given by close friend

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former Ferrari boss Jean Todt has spoken once again about close friend Michael Schumacher – nearly 10 years since the F1 icon was last seen in public.

Schumacher suffered a severe head injury in a skiing accident in Meribel, France, in December 2013.

The seven-time word champion’s health condition has been shrouded in secrecy in the decade since, with his wife Corinna insistent on protecting his privacy as he continues to recover.

Todt, who worked with Schumacher during his historic five titles in a row from 2000-2004, has been the most regular source of vague updates about the German, admitting in the past he has watched F1 races with Schumacher.

“Michael is here, so I don’t miss him,” Todt told L’Equipe this week.

“[But he] is simply not the Michael he used to be. He is different and is wonderfully guided by his wife and children who protect him.

“His life is different now and I have the privilege of sharing moments with him. That’s all there is to say.

“Unfortunately, fate struck him ten years ago. He is no longer the Michael we knew in Formula 1.”

Jean Todt (left) has given vague updates about Michael Schumacher (right) since his accident nearly 10 years ago (AFP via Getty Images)

A new documentary series has been released in Germany this week, Being Michael Schumacher, with contributions from his son Mick, Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso.

The family’s lawyer, Felix Damm, revealed in October why no “final report” has been publicised on the 54-year-old’s health.

“It was always about protecting private things,” Damm told German outlet LTO. “We considered whether a final report about Michael’s health could be the right way to do this.

“But that wouldn’t have been the end of it and there would have had to be constantly updated ‘water level reports’ and it would not have been up to the family when the media interest in the story stopped.”

Schumacher’s wife Corinna has insisted on protecting her husband’s privacy (AFP via Getty Images)

Todt has a close relationship with the Schumacher family, revealing last year he has seen the German three times a week on some occasions and adding that he is in the “best of hands… surrounded by people who love him.”

Todt also said as recently as last July that he still watches F1 races with Schumacher despite the German’s unknown medical state.

Schumacher’s son Mick lost his F1 race seat at Haas last year and is now a reserve driver at Mercedes, who Michael drove for from 2010-2012.

In a Netflix documentary which aired in 2021 titled Schumacher, Corinna detailed how his family have dealt with the situation and continue to “get on with their lives.”

Schumacher holds the joint-record for the most Formula 1 world titles with Hamilton, with a tally of seven.