F1 Dutch Grand Prix LIVE: Practice schedule and start time in Zandvoort
Follow live coverage of practice at the Dutch Grand Prix as F1 returns following the summer break
F1 returns after the summer break with Max Verstappen’s home race - the Dutch Grand Prix at the old-school Zandvoort circuit.
Lewis Hamilton claimed his second win in three races in the last race before the shutdown in Belgium after his Mercedes team-mate George Russell was disqualified for being under-weight.
Verstappen, meanwhile, has gone four races without a victory but will fancy his chances in front of a raucous home support at a venue where he has won three times on the spin.
The Red Bull driver has a 78-point lead to McLaren’s Lando Norris in the world championship with 10 races remaining, with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc 100 points off Verstappen in third.
2024 Driver Standings:
1. Max Verstappen - 277 points
2. Lando Norris - 199 points
3. Charles Leclerc - 177 points
4. Oscar Piastri - 167 points
5. Carlos Sainz - 162 points
6. Lewis Hamilton - 150 points
7. Sergio Perez - 131 points
8. George Russell - 116 points
9. Fernando Alonso - 49 points
10. Lance Stroll - 24 points
11. Nico Hulkenberg - 22 points
12. Yuki Tsunoda - 22 points
13. Daniel Ricciardo - 12 points
14. Oliver Bearman - 6 points
15. Pierre Gasly - 6 points
16. Kevin Magnussen - 5 points
17. Esteban Ocon - 5 points
18. Alex Albon - 4 points
19. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points
20. Logan Sargeant - 0 points
21. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points
Start times this weekend in Zandvoort!
All times BST
Friday 23 August
- Free practice 1: 11:30am
- Free practice 2: 3pm
Saturday 24 August
- Free practice 3: 10:30am
- Qualifying: 2pm
Sunday 25 August
- Race: 2pm
NEW: Jack Doohan promoted to F1 seat at Alpine to replace Esteban Ocon in 2025
Jack Doohan will race for Alpine next year after his promotion to Formula 1 was announced on Friday morning.
The 21-year-old Australian, son of five-time 500cc motorcycling world champion Mick Doohan, has been the team’s reserve driver for the last two years.
He finished third in Formula 2 last year and has now been rewarded for his patience on the sidelines with a call-up to the 20-driver grid next year. He will replace Haas-bound Esteban Ocon.
Should Daniel Ricciardo extend his stay with RB or Red Bull next year, it means there will be three Australians on the grid in 2025, with Doohan joining McLaren’s Oscar Piastri.
F1 Dutch Grand Prix LIVE!
Good morning! Are we well rested?
After four weeks off, Formula 1 returns this week with the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort! There’s 10 races left in what has been a highly-entertaining 2024 season so far and we can expect plenty more drama in the races remaining!
Max Verstappen has won the past three races at Zandvoort - his home race - but can anyone put an end to that streak this weekend? Both McLaren and Mercedes will fancy their chances after strong finales to the first half of the season....
Today, it’s all about practice - FP1 is at 11:30am (BST), with second practice at 3pm.
