F1 returns after the summer break with Max Verstappen’s home race - the Dutch Grand Prix at the old-school Zandvoort circuit.

Lewis Hamilton claimed his second win in three races in the last race before the shutdown in Belgium after his Mercedes team-mate George Russell was disqualified for being under-weight.

Verstappen, meanwhile, has gone four races without a victory but will fancy his chances in front of a raucous home support at a venue where he has won three times on the spin.

The Red Bull driver has a 78-point lead to McLaren’s Lando Norris in the world championship with 10 races remaining, with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc 100 points off Verstappen in third.

Follow live updates from the Dutch Grand Prix with The Independent