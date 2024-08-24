F1 Dutch Grand Prix LIVE: Third practice schedule and start time ahead of qualifying in Zandvoort
Follow live coverage of the final hour of practice at the Dutch GP as F1 returns following the summer break
F1 returns after the summer break with Max Verstappen’s home race - the Dutch Grand Prix at the old-school Zandvoort circuit.
Lewis Hamilton claimed his second win in three races in the last race before the shutdown in Belgium after his Mercedes team-mate George Russell was disqualified for being under-weight.
Verstappen, meanwhile, has gone four races without a victory but will fancy his chances in front of a raucous home support at a venue where he has won three times on the spin.
The Red Bull driver has a 78-point lead to McLaren’s Lando Norris in the world championship with 10 races remaining, with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc 100 points off Verstappen in third.
Follow live updates from the Dutch Grand Prix with The Independent
2024 Constructors’ Standings:
1. Red Bull - 408 points
2. McLaren - 366 points
3. Ferrari - 345 points
4. Mercedes - 266 points
5. Aston Martin - 73 points
6. RB - 34 points
7. Haas - 27 points
8. Alpine - 11 points
9. Williams - 4 points
10. Sauber - 0 points
Jack Doohan promoted to F1 seat at Alpine to replace Esteban Ocon in 2025
Jack Doohan will race for Alpine next year after his promotion to Formula 1 was announced on Friday morning.
The 21-year-old Australian, son of five-time 500cc motorcycling world champion Mick Doohan, has been the team’s reserve driver for the last two years.
He finished third in Formula 2 last year and has now been rewarded for his patience on the sidelines with a call-up to the 20-driver grid next year. He will replace Haas-bound Esteban Ocon.
Should Daniel Ricciardo extend his stay with RB or Red Bull next year, it means there will be three Australians on the grid in 2025, with Doohan joining McLaren’s Oscar Piastri.
More detail below:
Jack Doohan promoted to F1 seat at Alpine to replace Esteban Ocon in 2025
The 21-year-old Australian will partner Pierre Gasly at the French F1 team next year
2024 Driver Standings:
1. Max Verstappen - 277 points
2. Lando Norris - 199 points
3. Charles Leclerc - 177 points
4. Oscar Piastri - 167 points
5. Carlos Sainz - 162 points
6. Lewis Hamilton - 150 points
7. Sergio Perez - 131 points
8. George Russell - 116 points
9. Fernando Alonso - 49 points
10. Lance Stroll - 24 points
11. Nico Hulkenberg - 22 points
12. Yuki Tsunoda - 22 points
13. Daniel Ricciardo - 12 points
14. Oliver Bearman - 6 points
15. Pierre Gasly - 6 points
16. Kevin Magnussen - 5 points
17. Esteban Ocon - 5 points
18. Alex Albon - 4 points
19. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points
20. Logan Sargeant - 0 points
21. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points
A reminder of the start times this weekend in Zandvoort
All times BST
Saturday 24 August
- Free practice 3: 10:30am
- Qualifying: 2pm
Sunday 25 August
- Race: 2pm
F1 Dutch Grand Prix: FP3 and qualifying
FP3 is at 10:30am (BST); qualifying is at 2pm.
WEEKEND PREVIEW: Max Verstappen’s unbeaten F1 home streak is in doubt – but can Lando Norris finally convert at Dutch GP?
On Friday, fresh from a four-week summer break, Lando Norris threw down the gauntlet from the get-go on the coast of the North Sea in Zandvoort. At the conclusion of a wet-turned-dry opening practice session, the McLaren driver – playing the role of world championship contender for the first time in his career – went faster than home Dutch hero Max Verstappen, three times a world champion.
With 10 races left this season, it is an order on the leaderboard which will need repeating over the coming weeks if this year’s F1 title race is to go down to the wire.
If you’d asked Norris and McLaren at the start of the season that, post-summer break, they would be in second place with a deficit of less than 80 points to top spot, they’d have taken it and driven off into the distance. The stark reality is, however, that the gap should be tighter than the current 78-point margin.
Verstappen’s unbeaten home run is in doubt – but can Norris convert at Dutch GP?
The three-time world champion has a 78-point lead to Norris in the drivers’ championship with 10 races to go
Christian Horner ‘relieved’ after female colleague’s appeal over ‘inappropriate behaviour’ dismissed
Christian Horner admits he is “relieved” that the appeal from a female colleague alleging “inappropriate behaviour” was dismissed in the F1 summer break.
Red Bull F1 chief executive and team principal Horner was originally cleared of any wrongdoing back in March, having been accused by a female member of staff of “coercive, inappropriate behaviour.”
Horner, 50, was exonerated on the eve of the opening race of the season in Bahrain before a deluge of sexually suggestive texts – allegedly between Horner and the complainant – were leaked to members of the paddock. The veracity of the texts have not been verified, since it came from an anonymous email address.
The complainant was then suspended on full pay before launching an appeal. But on 8 August, her appeal was thrown out following another investigation by a different independent KC – with Red Bull adding that their “internal process has concluded.”
Full quotes below:
Christian Horner ‘relieved’ after appeal over ‘inappropriate behaviour’ dismissed
The Red Bull team principal has been cleared of any wrongdoing for a second time by an independent KC
F1 Dutch Grand Prix: FP2 RESULTS IN FULL
F1 Dutch Grand Prix: George Russell fastest in FP2!
The session concludes with the grid setting a number of race simulation laps - amid windy conditions - and so George Russell remains on top with that time of 1:10:702.
Oscar Piastri was within a tenth for McLaren in second, with Lewis Hamilton in third - a tenth off his team-mate.
4-10: Norris, Verstappen, Alonso, Tsunoda, Magnussen, Leclerc, Albon
