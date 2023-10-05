British F2 star to make F1 debut with Haas

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

British Formula 2 star Oliver Bearman will drive for Haas in practice sessions in Mexico and Abu Dhabi later this year.

The 18-year-old, from Chelmsford, is a member of the Ferrari Driver Academy and Haas currently receive their engines from the Italian giants.

As a result of their partnership and Haas’ requirement to fill at least two first practice sessions a season with a rookie driver, Bearman will feature in FP1 in Mexico City later this month and at the season-finale in Abu Dhabi in November.

Bearman is currently sixth in the F2 standings with four victories to his name. He won the Italian F4 championship in 2021 and raced in Formula 3 last year, finishing third.

“I am so happy to be joining MoneyGram Haas F1 Team driving in Mexico and Abu Dhabi,” said Bearman.

“Getting to Formula 1 has been my dream since I was go-karting so to be driving a car for the first time this year is really special.

Oliver Bearman will feature for Haas in Mexico and Abu Dhabi later this season (Getty Images)

“I’m grateful to the team, and of course Ferrari, for allowing me this chance. I’m working hard to make sure I’m ready to support the team as best I can on both occasions.”

Haas team principal Guenther Steiner added: “We’re very happy to offer Oliver Bearman these outings in Mexico and Abu Dhabi

“He’s had a stellar rookie season in Formula 2, four wins is testament to that, and as part of the Ferrari Driver Academy – we know his background preparation coming into these weekends will be first-rate. We look forward to welcoming Oliver into the team and have him drive the VF-23.”

Bearman will be present in the paddock this weekend in Qatar as he embeds himself within the Haas team ahead of his first outing in Mexico City on 27 October.