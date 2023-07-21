F1 Hungarian Grand Prix LIVE: Practice updates and FP2 results after Sergio Perez crash
Formula 1 live updates from free practice at the Hungarian Grand Prix as Daniel Riccardo returns to action
The Formula 1 paddock returns to Budapest this weekend for the Hungarian Grand Prix at the popular Hungaroring circuit.
Max Verstappen is looking for a seventh grand prix victory in a row at a track where he won last year from 10th on the grid. The Dutchman is cruising to a third world championship this season, currently holding a 99-point to Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez in second.
Yet the biggest talking point this weekend is Daniel Ricciardo’s return to the grid with AlphaTauri. The Australian, dropped by McLaren last year, replaces Nyck de Vries for the remainder of this season and starts at a track where he claimed his second F1 victory in 2014.
Lando Norris will be hoping to back up his strong performance for McLaren at Silverstone two weeks ago, a race where Lewis Hamilton finished third for Mercedes. Hamilton is an eight-time winner in Hungary.
Nervous, Checo? Sergio Perez crashes in practice as Daniel Ricciardo returns in Hungary
Preview by Kieran Jackson
Two practice laps. That’s all it took for Sergio Perez to show – much to his own astonishment – how the Red Bull pendulum has swung ahead of this weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix. From a position of such strength three months ago off the back of two wins in four races, the Mexican’s spot at the runaway leaders in Formula 1 looks to be shrouded in more doubt as the weeks go on.
On Friday, barely five minutes into first practice at the short and twisty Hungaroring in Budapest, Perez inexplicably clipped the grass and crashed heavily into the barrier at turn five. The shunt is a sign of the times.
Full piece below:
Nervous, Checo? Sergio Perez crash in Hungary practice a sign of the times
Perez put his upgraded Red Bull into the wall just minutes into first practice on Friday – with the Mexican under pressure after a tough few months and Ricciardo back at the sister team AlphaTauri
Daniel Ricciardo is back - and this time he wants to go out on top
Exclusive interview by Kieran Jackson
Daniel Ricciardo is pondering. This year, a presence in the paddock – but not on the racetrack – has been a curiously flummoxing existence for someone so synonymous with a seat at the 20-man table. In his own words, he has been doing “everything the drivers are doing… other than the driving.” So aside from the obvious of the lights-to-flag racing, what has the Australian found the most difficult about his eight months away from Formula 1?
“I’d say the starting grid on Sunday,” he says, a glint in his eye, a longing for something previous. “I love that feeling before you’re about to race. It’s intense, it’s nerve-racking but it’s awesome. I miss that buzz.”
Well, miss it no longer. The Honey Badger is back. Officially on loan from Red Bull to sister team AlphaTauri for the remainder of the season, Ricciardo last week replaced the axed Nyck de Vries and will be in the cockpit in Hungary this weekend. It represents a lifeline – his lifeline – back into the sport, a carving of an opportunity so desperately craved. In the end, he only missed 10 races.
Full interview below:
Daniel Ricciardo is back - and this time he wants to go out on top
The Honey Badger is back. Returning to Formula 1 this weekend in Hungary, Kieran Jackson speaks one-on-one with the sport’s most popular driver and delves into the depths of Ricciardo’s time away and why he still believes he can win a world championship
Sebastian Vettel hints at return to F1: ‘I have some ideas’
Sebastian Vettel revealed he “has some ideas” about a return to Formula 1 in some capacity in the future.
The 36-year-old retired from the sport after the 2022 season, leaving a lasting legacy with his four championship triumphs with Red Bull from 2010-2013.
The German, who also raced for Ferrari and Aston Martin, is a climate change activist and campaigner and regularly spoke out about environmental issues towards the end of his career. Now, Vettel admits that he would be open to a return to F1 down the line, hinting that the sport’s sustainability could be a potential avenue.
Full quotes below:
Sebastian Vettel hints at return to F1: ‘I have some ideas’
The four-time world champion, who retired from F1 last year, appeared at the Goodwood Festival of Speed
FP2 CLASSIFICATION
Charles Leclerc fastest in second practice in Hungary
The Ferrari of Charles Leclerc remains on top with his 1:17:686, 0.015 secs quicker than McLaren’s Lando Norris.
Alpine’s Pierre Gasly is third, 0.232 secs off the pace, with Yuki Tsunoda fourth for AlphaTauri and Esteban Ocon fifth.
6-10: Hulkenberg, Bottas, Alonso, Zhou, Sainz
Max Verstappen only 11th. Lewis Hamilton complaining of a lack of grip in 16th, with George Russell 20th!
What on earth can we take from that?
Charles Leclerc just quicker than Lando Norris in FP2
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc goes top of the standings with a 1:17:686, 0.015 secs ahead of Lando Norris in second.
3-10: Gasly, Tsunoda, Ocon, Hulkenberg, Bottas, Alonso, Zhou, Sainz
Max Verstappen only 11th early on, with his team-mate Sergio Perez in 18th.
Mercedes? Lewis Hamilton 16th. George Russell dead-last in 20th.
10 minutes to go...
Lando Norris fastest halfway through FP2
Some quick qualifying simulation times now being registered - and Lando Norris looks to be continuing his good form from Silverstone.
He’s fastest with a 1:17:701, two-tenths quicker than Alpine’s Pierre Gasly in second.
AlphaTauri’s Yuki Tsunoda is third, with Esteban Ocon in fourth.
5-10: Hulkenberg, Bottas, Alonso, Zhou, Verstappen, Stroll
Logan Sargeant top of standings early on in FP2
Williams, much like Silverstone a fortnight ago, looking rapid in practice to start!
Logan Sargeant is top of the timesheet early on with a 1:18:836 on softs, with team-mate Alex Albon a tenth back in third.
Lando Norris is second for McLaren, 0.076 seconds off Sargeant, with the Alfa Romeo pairing of Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu in fourth and fifth respectively.
6-10: Piastri, Ocon, Tsunoda, Stroll, Russell
Interestingly, Red Bull and Ferrari are in no rush - neither of their drivers are out on track at the start of the session.
FP2 at the Hungarian Grand Prix!
We’re underway with second practice at the Hungaroring!
And the track has dried since the rain in Budapest earlier, so should be set for an hour of clean running this afternoon!
Sergio Perez’s car has been very quickly fixed by the Red Bull mechanics and he will take to the track too - and he cant really afford another mistake!
Driver Standings ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix:
1) Max Verstappen - 255 points
2) Sergio Perez - 156 points
3) Fernando Alonso - 137 points
4) Lewis Hamilton - 121 points
5) Carlos Sainz - 83 points
6) George Russell - 82 points
7) Charles Leclerc - 74 points
8) Lance Stroll - 44 points
9) Lando Norris - 42 points
10) Esteban Ocon - 31 points
11) Oscar Piastri - 17 points
12) Pierre Gasly - 16 points
13) Alex Albon - 11 points
14) Nico Hulkenberg - 9 points
15) Valtteri Bottas - 5 points
16) Zhou Guanyu - 4 points
17) Yuki Tsunoda - 2 points
18) Kevin Magnussen - 2 points
19) Logan Sargeant - 0 points
20) Nyck de Vries - 0 points
