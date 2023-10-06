How Qatar plans to make F1 grand prix their ‘new World Cup’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

At the Lusail International Circuit, home to the second iteration this weekend of Formula 1’s Qatar Grand Prix, a reminder of the country’s crowning moment glows bright in the background.

The Lusail Iconic Stadium, the 88,000-capacity golden bowl which hosted last year’s World Cup final, is less than 10 miles down the road. But with the planet’s biggest show having come and gone – with its fair share of acclaim and criticism – Qatari executives are determined to move on. A new spectacle is in town.

“We are the new World Cup for the next 10 years,” boldly stated Amro Al-Hamad, CEO of the Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation, earlier this year.

“Everybody [in Qatar] is now very eager to share their [World Cup] experiences with us to make sure that we deliver an even higher calibre event than the World Cup was.”

Two years ago, as well as stepping in late in the day to stage the 20th race of the memorable 2021 season, Qatar signed a 10-year contract with F1 to stage a race every year from 2023. Earlier this year, F1 announced a multi-year partnership with Qatar Airways to be the sport’s global airline partner, replacing rival airline Emirates.

With F1 having been long present in Bahrain and the UAE via Abu Dhabi, with Saudi Arabia a new entrant too in 2021, Qatar is now making waves at the top of single-seater motorsport, having hosted a race in MotoGP since 2004.

Originally, the prospect of a street track in Doha was mooted and while that is not out of the question down the line, a newly refurbished paddock suggests the high-speed Lusail track will be the country’s home of motorsport in the short-term. The refurbs get their first showing this weekend.

“The F1 paddock is state of the art,” added Al-Hamad. “We haven’t left any stone unturned.

The paddock at the Lusail Circuit has been refurbished ahead of the grand prix (Getty Images)

“The pit boxes are not suitable for F1 racing, opposite to the ones that we had for MotoGP [in Qatar since 2004] in the past. We have 50 boxes – I don’t think anybody else within the F1 calendar has that number of pit boxes.”

The updates, however, should not overshadow concerns related to the country’s human rights record, with regards to worker conditions and discriminatory laws against women and LGBTQ+ individuals. Lewis Hamilton, who won the 2021 race, received a heap of praise when he wore a rainbow helmet two years ago.

At that time, Amnesty International said: “It’s no secret that rich countries in the Middle East see top-level sport as a means to rebrand and sportswash their images, and a grand prix in Qatar would be more of the same.”

F1 now hosts four races in the Middle East, including the first and last race of the season, with lucrative commercial contracts. Qatar will have an illustrious penultimate spot on the calendar next year. And despite being a new track to six of the 20 drivers this year, Qatar hosts the fourth sprint race of the season this coming weekend.

Max Verstappen is on the verge of sealing his third straight world title (Getty Images)

But beyond any improvements to facilities off-track, the action on it typically makes an event a real hit-or miss. And while the 2023 season has been dominated by one man, Qatar is set to be the stage of his moment of glory.

Max Verstappen only needs to finish in the top six in the sprint race on Saturday to claim his third championship on the bounce. The Dutchman, 26, will join the likes of Ayrton Senna, Niki Lauda and Jackie Stewart with a hat-trick of championships to his name.

“It doesn’t sound too bad, does it?” said Verstappen on Thursday. “It’s something I’d never have imagined to be a part of. I don’t think I’ll fully appreciate it until I stop. We just try to enjoy the moment.

“We [Red Bull] are having an incredible season. The records we are breaking as a team is something we never expected to happen. We’re incredibly proud of them. Hopefully we can keep that momentum going.”