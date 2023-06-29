For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Formula 1 paddock returns to Europe this weekend for the Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring.

Max Verstappen won his fourth race in a row as he triumphed from pole position in Montreal, with his lead in the F1 world championship now 69 points from Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez.

Fernando Alonso, meanwhile, finished second in Canada and is now just nine points off Perez in the standings. Lewis Hamilton finished third for Mercedes who show gradual signs of improvement with their revamped car, though George Russell did retire after making a mistake early in the race.

Charles Leclerc, who has struggled so far this season, won last year’s Austrian GP - Ferrari’s last F1 victory. Verstappen did, however, win the sprint race which returns again this year; the second of six F1 sprint weekends in 2023.

Here is everything you need to know.

What is the race schedule?

(All times BST)

Friday 30 June

Free practice 1 : 12:30pm

: 12:30pm Qualifying: 4pm

Saturday 1 July

Sprint shootout: 11am

11am Sprint race: 3:30pm

Sunday 2 July

Race: 2pm

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The entire race schedule from Austria will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 in the UK and Ireland. Sky’s coverage of the race on Sunday starts at 12:30pm (BST).

The weekend’s action will be broadcasted on ESPN in the United States.

Free-to-air highlights in the UK will be aired on Channel 4; for the sprint race at 7:30pm (BST) on Saturday evening and the grand prix on Sunday evening at 6:30pm.

Sky Sports subscribers can watch all the action in Austria on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

The Red Bull Ring hosts the second sprint weekend of the season (Getty Images)

Driver Standings

1) Max Verstappen - 195 points

2) Sergio Perez - 126 points

3) Fernando Alonso - 117 points

4) Lewis Hamilton - 102 points

5) Carlos Sainz - 68 points

6) George Russell - 65 points

7) Charles Leclerc - 54 points

8) Lance Stroll - 37 points

9) Esteban Ocon - 29 points

10) Pierre Gasly - 15 points

11) Lando Norris - 12 points

12) Alex Albon - 7 points

13) Nico Hulkenberg - 6 points

14) Oscar Piastri - 5 points

15) Valtteri Bottas - 5 points

16) Zhou Guanyu - 4 points

17) Yuki Tsunoda - 2 points

18) Kevin Magnussen - 2 points

19) Nyck de Vries - 0 points

20) Logan Sargeant - 0 points

Constructors’ Championship

1) Red Bull - 321 points

2) Mercedes - 167 points

3) Aston Martin - 154 points

4) Ferrari - 122 points

5) Alpine - 44 points

6) McLaren - 17 points

7) Haas - 8 points

8) Alfa Romeo - 8 points

9) Williams - 7 points

10) AlphaTauri - 2 points

What are the driver line-ups for 2023?

RED BULL

Max Verstappen

Sergio Perez

FERRARI

Charles Leclerc

Carlos Sainz

MERCEDES

Lewis Hamilton

George Russell

ALPINE

Esteban Ocon

Pierre Gasly

McLAREN

Lando Norris

Oscar Piastri

ALFA ROMEO

Valtteri Bottas

Zhou Guanyu

ASTON MARTIN

Fernando Alonso

Lance Stroll

HAAS

Kevin Magnussen

Nico Hulkenberg

ALPHATAURI

Yuki Tsunoda

Nyck de Vries

WILLIAMS

Alex Albon

Logan Sargeant

*italics represents new addition to the grid/change of team

What is the 2023 F1 calendar?

ROUND 10 - AUSTRIA (sprint weekend)

Red Bull Ring, Spielberg - 30 June-2 July

ROUND 11 - GREAT BRITAIN

Silverstone Circuit - 7-9 July

ROUND 12 - HUNGARY

Hungaroring, Budapest - 21-23 July

ROUND 13 - BELGIUM (sprint weekend)

Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps - 28-30 July

ROUND 14 - NETHERLANDS

Circuit Zandvoort - 25-27 August

ROUND 15 - ITALY

Monza Circuit - 1-3 September

ROUND 16 - SINGAPORE

Marina Bay Street Circuit - 15-17 September

ROUND 17 - JAPAN

Suzuka International Racing Course - 22-24 September

ROUND 18 - QATAR (sprint weekend)

Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 6-8 October

ROUND 19 - UNITED STATES (sprint weekend)

Circuit of the Americas, Austin - 20-22 October

ROUND 20 - MEXICO

Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City - 27-29 October

ROUND 21 - BRAZIL (sprint weekend)

Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 3-5 November

ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS

Las Vegas Street Circuit - 16-18 November

ROUND 23 - ABU DHABI

Yas Marina Circuit - 24-26 November