F1 live updates from the Circuit of the Americas as Norris eyes pole position to help his title cause
Max Verstappen ended his winless run to convert his pole position into victory at Saturday’s sprint race in the United States and extend his championship lead over Lando Norris by two points.
Verstappen led from start to finish to take the chequered flag 3.8 seconds clear of Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz, who moved past Norris on the final lap.
Norris hung on to third, one place ahead of Charles Leclerc. George Russell started second but finished only fifth.
Lewis Hamilton was sixth in the other Mercedes.
F1 US Grand Prix: Charles Leclerc is safe!
Leclerc puts in a clean lap and is up to third, as Verstappen goes fastest.
Final laps coming in now...
F1 US Grand Prix: Lando Norris fastest but on new tyres
Norris goes to the top with a 1:32:851, two-tenths quicker than his title rival in second but Verstappen was on used tyres.
Doesn’t bode great.
Meanwhile, down in P14 is Charles Leclerc!
Current bottom-five (11-15): Ocon, Alonso, Stroll, Leclerc, Lawson
5:00 to go in Q2...
F1 US Grand Prix: Max Verstappen quickest early on
Verstappen goes quickest, with Gasly second and Sainz third.
And Lawson isn’t going to set a time, incidentally.
Current bottom-five (11-15): Ocon, Alonso, Stroll, Leclerc, Lawson
8:00 to go...
F1 US Grand Prix: Q2 underway!
Well, after the shock of Q1, what will Q2 bring?!
Liam Lawson, incidentally, may well not take part in this given his engine penalty - and he’ll start at the back of the grid.
F1 US Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton out in Q1!
What a nightmare for Lewis Hamilton - he has not made it through! What a shock!
The seven-time world champion only P19, by 0.121 seconds to Lance Stroll, yet his team-mate George Russell went P3!
A mistake at turn 12, I believe, for Lewis. Oh jeez...
Bottom-five and out in Q1 (16-20): Albon, Colapinto, Bottas, Hamilton, Zhou
F1 US Grand Prix: Charles Leclerc quickest with 5 to go!
Leclerc now top with a 1:33:241... but it’s the bottom where it’s interesting.
Current bottom-five (16-20): Bottas, Russell, Hamilton, Zhou, Tsunoda
Russell and Hamilton, a reminder, yet to set a lap on fresh soft tyres. They’ll only have one chance each here...
3:00 to go in Q1.
F1 US Grand Prix: Mercedes slow early on!
Both Russell and Hamilton are nowhere on the leaderboard (well, towards the bottom!) but they’re both on used soft tyres - so they should speed up later in the session.
Pierre Gasly now quickest, with Max Verstappen second and Nico Hulkenberg third.
8:00 to go. A few cars still yet to set a lap in Q1.
F1 US Grand Prix: Lando Norris quickest early on
Norris sets an early quick time with a 1:34:029 - but still around half the field to set their first laps!
It’s busy on track now though, as they all ready themselves for their hot laps.
12:00 to go in Q1...
F1 US Grand Prix: Q1 underway!
Here we go then with the first stage of qualifying!
18 minutes and we’ll lose the slowest five drivers from the rest of qualifying...
F1 US Grand Prix: Norris vs Verstappen
Forget the sprint - this is the big one ahead of the grand prix tomorrow!
Can Norris get some revenge on Verstappen?
