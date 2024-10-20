Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Lando Norris saw off rival Max Verstappen to take pole position for the US Grand Prix and boost his F1 championship dream.

Verstappen claimed his first win in nearly four months when he led every lap of the sprint race at Austin’s Circuit of the Americas earlier on Saturday to extend his title advantage from 52 to 54 points.

Norris finished third – after he was passed by Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz on the final lap – but he bounced back in qualifying to take spot, beating Verstappen by just 0.031 seconds.

Norris set the early pace in the shootout for pole, and then lucked-in when George Russell crashed out in his Mercedes at the penultimate corner.

See below for the F1 standings after Singapore

Driver Standings after US GP

1. Max Verstappen - 354 points

2. Lando Norris - 297 points

3. Charles Leclerc - 275 points

4. Oscar Piastri - 247 points

5. Carlos Sainz - 215 points

6. Lewis Hamilton - 177 points

7. George Russell - 167 points

8. Sergio Perez - 150 points

9. Fernando Alonso - 62 points

10. Nico Hulkenberg - 29 points

11. Lance Stroll - 24 points

12. Yuki Tsunoda - 22 points

13. Alex Albon - 12 points

14. Daniel Ricciardo - 12 points

15. Kevin Magnussen - 8 points

16. Pierre Gasly - 8 points

17. Ollie Bearman - 7 points

18. Esteban Ocon - 5 points

19. Franco Colapinto - 5 points

20. Liam Lawson - 2 points

21. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points

22. Logan Sargeant - 0 points

23. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points

Constructors’ Championship after US GP

1. McLaren - 544 points

2. Red Bull - 504 points

3. Ferrari - 496 points

4. Mercedes - 344 points

5. Aston Martin - 86 points

6. Haas - 38 points

7. RB - 36 points

8. Williams - 17 points

9. Alpine - 13 points

10. Sauber - 0 points

Lando Norris and Max Verstappen are battling for the F1 drivers’ title (David Davies/PA) ( PA )

What is the 2024 F1 calendar?

ROUND 20 - MEXICO

Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City - 25-27 October

ROUND 21 - BRAZIL (sprint race)

Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 1-3 November

ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS

Las Vegas Street Circuit - 21-23 November

ROUND 23 - QATAR (sprint race)

Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 29 November - 1 December

ROUND 24 - ABU DHABI

Yas Marina Circuit - 6-8 December