F1 US Grand Prix LIVE: Sprint race updates, stream and times as Max Verstappen starts on pole
F1 live updates from the Circuit of the Americas as Lando Norris looks to close the gap to Max Verstappen
Lando Norris risks losing ground to Max Verstappen in his bid to be crowned world champion after seeing his rival take pole position for Saturday’s sprint race in the United States.
Norris, who trails Verstappen by 52 points heading into the concluding six rounds of the campaign, will line up three places behind Verstappen for the 19-lap dash after he qualified a disappointing fourth at Austin’s Circuit of the Americas.
Verstappen has not won since the Spanish Grand Prix, nearly four months ago, but he pulled out an impressive lap in the closing seconds to beat Mercedes’ George Russell to top spot by just 0.012 seconds.
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc will line up from third, one place ahead of Norris, with Lewis Hamilton seventh.
F1 US Grand Prix: LIGHTS OUT!
Max Verstappen holds the lead after a long wait at the lights - but Lando Norris takes second place from George Russell... just!
The McLaren driver needed some bravery there to hold his land down the inside heading into turn 3 - but he keeps second!
Russell down to third, but being heavily challenged by Charles Leclerc in fourth!
Exhilirating start!
F1 US Grand Prix: Formation lap!
So Max Verstappen leads the other 18 cars (with Alex Albon in the pit-lane) around the track for the formation lap at the newly resurfaced Circuit of the Americas!
This sprint race will be 19 laps - can the likes of Lando Norris challenge for the lead?!
Who will hold the lead heading into turn one?
F1 US Grand Prix: A reminder of the starting grid for the sprint
1. Max Verstappen
2. George Russell
3. Charles Leclerc
4. Lando Norris
5. Carlos Sainz
6. Nico Hulkenberg
7. Lewis Hamilton
8. Kevin Magnussen
9. Yuki Tsunoda
10. Franco Colapinto
11. Sergio Perez
12. Pierre Gasly
13. Lance Stroll
14. Fernando Alonso
15. Liam Lawson
16. Oscar Piastri
17. Esteban Ocon
18. Valtteri Bottas
19. Zhou Guanyu
Pit lane. Alex Albon
F1 US Grand Prix: Sprint coming right up!
Here we go then!
The fourth sprint race of the season is about to get underway under the baking sun in Austin, Texas.
Can anyone get a jump on pole-sitter Max Verstappen at the start?
F1 US Grand Prix: McLaren’s Lando Norris, who starts P4...
“I don’t think we have the pace at the minute, we need to move forward and that’s what we’ll try and do.
“We’re still doing a good job, but layout of track isn’t suiting us and we have good competition.”
F1 US Grand Prix: Max Verstappen, who starts on pole...
“I can drive a bit more around the problems, today I hope we’re competitive in the race. In the race, we’ve been lacking quite a bit - I hope today we’re more competitive.”
F1 US Grand Prix: Gordon Ramsey present in Austin today!
The famous chef is a huge F1 fan and he’s present at the Circuit of the Americas today!
F1 US Grand Prix: Haas’ Kevin Magnussen, who starts 8th...
“It feels hot, which changes the balance of the car. Hopefully we can get some points in the sprint as well as tomorrow.
“We’ll see what we can do, we look decent compared to the RB.”
Odds for the sprint race!
US Grand Prix sprint - winner
- Max Verstappen - 4/7
- George Russell - 4/1
- Charles Leclerc - 4/1
- Lando Norris - 8/1
- Carlos Sainz - 33/1
- Lewis Hamilton - 100/1
- Nico Hulkenberg - 200/1
- Oscar Piastri, Sergio Perez - 250/1
- Yuki Tsunoda, Kevin Magnussen - 500/1
- Fernando Alonso, Franco Colapinto - 1000/1
