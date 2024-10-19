Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Liveupdated

F1 US Grand Prix LIVE: Sprint race updates, stream and times as Max Verstappen starts on pole

F1 live updates from the Circuit of the Americas as Lando Norris looks to close the gap to Max Verstappen

Kieran Jackson
Formula 1 Correspondent
Saturday 19 October 2024 19:06 BST
Kamala Harris reveals F1 passion and names her favourite driver

Lando Norris risks losing ground to Max Verstappen in his bid to be crowned world champion after seeing his rival take pole position for Saturday’s sprint race in the United States.

Norris, who trails Verstappen by 52 points heading into the concluding six rounds of the campaign, will line up three places behind Verstappen for the 19-lap dash after he qualified a disappointing fourth at Austin’s Circuit of the Americas.

Verstappen has not won since the Spanish Grand Prix, nearly four months ago, but he pulled out an impressive lap in the closing seconds to beat Mercedes’ George Russell to top spot by just 0.012 seconds.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc will line up from third, one place ahead of Norris, with Lewis Hamilton seventh.

Follow live updates from the United States Grand Prix with The Independent

F1 US Grand Prix: LIGHTS OUT!

Max Verstappen holds the lead after a long wait at the lights - but Lando Norris takes second place from George Russell... just!

The McLaren driver needed some bravery there to hold his land down the inside heading into turn 3 - but he keeps second!

Russell down to third, but being heavily challenged by Charles Leclerc in fourth!

Exhilirating start!

Kieran Jackson19 October 2024 19:06

F1 US Grand Prix: Formation lap!

So Max Verstappen leads the other 18 cars (with Alex Albon in the pit-lane) around the track for the formation lap at the newly resurfaced Circuit of the Americas!

This sprint race will be 19 laps - can the likes of Lando Norris challenge for the lead?!

Who will hold the lead heading into turn one?

Kieran Jackson19 October 2024 19:02

F1 US Grand Prix: A reminder of the starting grid for the sprint

1. Max Verstappen

2. George Russell

3. Charles Leclerc

4. Lando Norris

5. Carlos Sainz

6. Nico Hulkenberg

7. Lewis Hamilton

8. Kevin Magnussen

9. Yuki Tsunoda

10. Franco Colapinto

11. Sergio Perez

12. Pierre Gasly

13. Lance Stroll

14. Fernando Alonso

15. Liam Lawson

16. Oscar Piastri

17. Esteban Ocon

18. Valtteri Bottas

19. Zhou Guanyu

Pit lane. Alex Albon

Kieran Jackson19 October 2024 18:58

F1 US Grand Prix: Sprint coming right up!

Here we go then!

The fourth sprint race of the season is about to get underway under the baking sun in Austin, Texas.

Can anyone get a jump on pole-sitter Max Verstappen at the start?

Kieran Jackson19 October 2024 18:57

F1 US Grand Prix: McLaren’s Lando Norris, who starts P4...

“I don’t think we have the pace at the minute, we need to move forward and that’s what we’ll try and do.

“We’re still doing a good job, but layout of track isn’t suiting us and we have good competition.”

(Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson19 October 2024 18:55

F1 US Grand Prix: Max Verstappen, who starts on pole...

“I can drive a bit more around the problems, today I hope we’re competitive in the race. In the race, we’ve been lacking quite a bit - I hope today we’re more competitive.”

Kieran Jackson19 October 2024 18:54

F1 US Grand Prix: Gordon Ramsey present in Austin today!

The famous chef is a huge F1 fan and he’s present at the Circuit of the Americas today!

(Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson19 October 2024 18:53

F1 US Grand Prix: Haas’ Kevin Magnussen, who starts 8th...

“It feels hot, which changes the balance of the car. Hopefully we can get some points in the sprint as well as tomorrow.

“We’ll see what we can do, we look decent compared to the RB.”

Kieran Jackson19 October 2024 18:51

Odds for the sprint race!

US Grand Prix sprint - winner

  • Max Verstappen - 4/7
  • George Russell - 4/1
  • Charles Leclerc - 4/1
  • Lando Norris - 8/1
  • Carlos Sainz - 33/1
  • Lewis Hamilton - 100/1
  • Nico Hulkenberg - 200/1
  • Oscar Piastri, Sergio Perez - 250/1
  • Yuki Tsunoda, Kevin Magnussen - 500/1
  • Fernando Alonso, Franco Colapinto - 1000/1

Kieran Jackson19 October 2024 18:49

F1 US Grand Prix: A reminder of the starting grid for US Grand Prix sprint race:

1. Max Verstappen

2. George Russell

3. Charles Leclerc

4. Lando Norris

5. Carlos Sainz

6. Nico Hulkenberg

7. Lewis Hamilton

8. Kevin Magnussen

9. Yuki Tsunoda

10. Franco Colapinto

11. Sergio Perez

12. Pierre Gasly

13. Lance Stroll

14. Fernando Alonso

13. Lance Stroll

15. Liam Lawson

16. Oscar Piastri

17. Esteban Ocon

18. Valtteri Bottas

29. Zhou Guanyu

Pit lane. Alex Albon

Kieran Jackson19 October 2024 18:48

