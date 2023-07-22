F1 Hungarian Grand Prix LIVE: Qualifying results as Lewis Hamilton takes pole
Formula 1 reaction from qualifying at Hungarian Grand Prix as Lewis Hamilton takes brilliant pole position
Lewis Hamilton claimed his first pole position in 595 days with a brilliant qualifying lap for Sunday’s Hungarian Grand Prix.
Hamilton crossed the line at the Hungaroring just 0.003 seconds ahead of Red Bull rival Max Verstappen to take his first pole since the penultimate round of the 2021 season in Saudi Arabia.
The 38-year-old’s lap was greeted with raucous cheers from the crowd, bringing to an end a run of five straight poles for Verstappen. Lando Norris qualified an impressive third. Norris finished less than a tenth back as McLaren’s resurgence continued, with team-mate Oscar Piastri fourth.
Hamilton, who has won more times in Budapest than anybody else and captured his first victory in Mercedes colours at this venue a decade ago, will believe he can end the longest losing streak of his career in Sunday’s 70-lap race after outclassing Verstappen and claiming his ninth pole at this track.
Follow live updates from the Hungarian GP with The Independent
Qualifying report
Hamilton’s lap was greeted with raucous cheers from the crowd, bringing to an end a run of five straight poles for Verstappen. Lando Norris qualified an impressive third for McLaren.
Full piece below:
Lewis Hamilton claims long-awaited pole with brilliant lap at Hungarian Grand Prix
Hamilton crossed the line in Budapest just 0.003 seconds ahead of Red Bull rival Max Verstappen to take pole
Lewis Hamilton after qualifying on pole:
“It feels like my first pole, believe it or not. Feels strange to say that with 104. I don’t remember the last time it feels so long ago! We weren’t expecting that going into the weekend, car felt terrible yesterday.
“I just sent it! Nothing to lose. Threw it into the high-speed corners, it was a great, great lap!
“Honestly I think they’ve slowed down from the beginning of the year. Where’s the DRS advantage gone? In the race they’re still the quickest, it’ll be very hard to beat them tomorrow.
“Definitely interesting to see some of the deficits and see how it’s changed race-to-race.”
Daniel Ricciardo after qualifying P13:
“The result is a part of that, it’s not everything. So important for me to feel comfortable, that enjoyment back. I felt that last week in the test. It felt fun again.
“I slept pretty good. I’m watching quarterback at the moment. Watched one episode too much. Watching that makes me feel ready to go.
“I’ve done an eight-lap long run. I don’t know enough about this car. There’s more for me to learn in the race tomorrow. Points would be phenomenal.”
Red Bull boss Christian Horner:
“All credit to Lewis and Mercedes, very strong lap at the end. It was a big lap, we left a little bit on the table. Max had a snap at 13 but first row on the grid...”
“As long as they get through the first few turns, we should have a good motor race...”
Lewis Hamilton’s 104th pole in Formula 1!
And his ninth in Budapest!
What a moment for Lewis Hamilton! His first pole since December 2021 in Saudi Arabia! And his first in 33 races!
Lewis Hamilton after claiming pole position:
“It’s been a crazy year and a half, I’ve lost my voice I’m shouting so much! It’s amazing that feeling. We’ve been pushing so hard, to finally get to pole feels like the first time.
“I didn’t expect today we’d be fighting for pole. I gave it absolutely everything!
“For us, finally, to have a calm balance through the corners. Hats off to the team. We did a great job.
“I just have to try and see if I can sleep tonight. Tomorrow, we’ll bring our A-game as a team. Max is always up there.”
He’s definitely lost his voice, quite croaky!
Max Verstappen after qualifying second:
“I’ve been struggling all weekend to find good balance. Really difficult Q1 through, difficult to attack corners. Second run, no feeling, tried to push a bit more. We’re still second but we should be ahead with the car we have normally.
“So far this weekend we haven’t been on it.”
He’s not best pleased...
TOP-10 AT THE HUNGARIAN GRAND PRIX:
1) Lewis Hamilton
2) Max Verstappen
3) Lando Norris
4) Oscar Piastri
5) Zhou Gunayu
6) Charles Leclerc
7) Valtteri Bottas
8) Fernando Alonso
9) Sergio Perez
10) Nico Hulkenberg
Lando Norris after finishing P3:
“I’m disappointed. Within a tenth of pole, feels like you should be on pole if you put the lap together! Overall picture, happy. As a driver, made too many mistakes.
Lewis Hamilton is on pole position for the Hungarian Grand Prix!
Lewis Hamilton has DONE IT!
By 0.003 seconds, he beats Max Verstappen to pole position in Hungary!
“Get in there! Let’s go boys! So good! Thanks so much for all the hard work guys! Woahhhh!”
Lando Norris takes third.
