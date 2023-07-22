Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1690043436

F1 Hungarian Grand Prix LIVE: Qualifying results as Lewis Hamilton takes pole

Formula 1 reaction from qualifying at Hungarian Grand Prix as Lewis Hamilton takes brilliant pole position

Kieran Jackson
Formula 1 Correspondent
Saturday 22 July 2023 17:30
Comments
Ricciardo To Return To F1 Grid In Hungary With Alpha Tauri

Lewis Hamilton claimed his first pole position in 595 days with a brilliant qualifying lap for Sunday’s Hungarian Grand Prix.

Hamilton crossed the line at the Hungaroring just 0.003 seconds ahead of Red Bull rival Max Verstappen to take his first pole since the penultimate round of the 2021 season in Saudi Arabia.

The 38-year-old’s lap was greeted with raucous cheers from the crowd, bringing to an end a run of five straight poles for Verstappen. Lando Norris qualified an impressive third. Norris finished less than a tenth back as McLaren’s resurgence continued, with team-mate Oscar Piastri fourth.

Hamilton, who has won more times in Budapest than anybody else and captured his first victory in Mercedes colours at this venue a decade ago, will believe he can end the longest losing streak of his career in Sunday’s 70-lap race after outclassing Verstappen and claiming his ninth pole at this track.

Follow live updates from the Hungarian GP with The Independent

Recommended

1690043436

Qualifying report

Lewis Hamilton claimed his first pole position in 595 days with a brilliant qualifying lap for Sunday’s Hungarian Grand Prix.

Hamilton crossed the line at the Hungaroring just 0.003 seconds ahead of Red Bull rival Max Verstappen to take his first pole since the penultimate round of the 2021 season in Saudi Arabia.

Hamilton’s lap was greeted with raucous cheers from the crowd, bringing to an end a run of five straight poles for Verstappen. Lando Norris qualified an impressive third for McLaren.

Full piece below:

Lewis Hamilton claims long-awaited pole with brilliant lap at Hungarian Grand Prix

Hamilton crossed the line in Budapest just 0.003 seconds ahead of Red Bull rival Max Verstappen to take pole

Kieran Jackson22 July 2023 17:30
1690042416

Lewis Hamilton after qualifying on pole:

“It feels like my first pole, believe it or not. Feels strange to say that with 104. I don’t remember the last time it feels so long ago! We weren’t expecting that going into the weekend, car felt terrible yesterday.

“I just sent it! Nothing to lose. Threw it into the high-speed corners, it was a great, great lap!

“Honestly I think they’ve slowed down from the beginning of the year. Where’s the DRS advantage gone? In the race they’re still the quickest, it’ll be very hard to beat them tomorrow.

“Definitely interesting to see some of the deficits and see how it’s changed race-to-race.”

Kieran Jackson22 July 2023 17:13
1690041456

Daniel Ricciardo after qualifying P13:

“The result is a part of that, it’s not everything. So important for me to feel comfortable, that enjoyment back. I felt that last week in the test. It felt fun again.

“I slept pretty good. I’m watching quarterback at the moment. Watched one episode too much. Watching that makes me feel ready to go.

“I’ve done an eight-lap long run. I don’t know enough about this car. There’s more for me to learn in the race tomorrow. Points would be phenomenal.”

Kieran Jackson22 July 2023 16:57
1690040676

Red Bull boss Christian Horner:

“All credit to Lewis and Mercedes, very strong lap at the end. It was a big lap, we left a little bit on the table. Max had a snap at 13 but first row on the grid...”

“As long as they get through the first few turns, we should have a good motor race...”

Kieran Jackson22 July 2023 16:44
1690039956

Lewis Hamilton’s 104th pole in Formula 1!

And his ninth in Budapest!

What a moment for Lewis Hamilton! His first pole since December 2021 in Saudi Arabia! And his first in 33 races!

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson22 July 2023 16:32
1690039536

Lewis Hamilton after claiming pole position:

“It’s been a crazy year and a half, I’ve lost my voice I’m shouting so much! It’s amazing that feeling. We’ve been pushing so hard, to finally get to pole feels like the first time.

“I didn’t expect today we’d be fighting for pole. I gave it absolutely everything!

“For us, finally, to have a calm balance through the corners. Hats off to the team. We did a great job.

“I just have to try and see if I can sleep tonight. Tomorrow, we’ll bring our A-game as a team. Max is always up there.”

He’s definitely lost his voice, quite croaky!

Kieran Jackson22 July 2023 16:25
1690038876

Max Verstappen after qualifying second:

“I’ve been struggling all weekend to find good balance. Really difficult Q1 through, difficult to attack corners. Second run, no feeling, tried to push a bit more. We’re still second but we should be ahead with the car we have normally.

“So far this weekend we haven’t been on it.”

He’s not best pleased...

Kieran Jackson22 July 2023 16:14
1690038369

TOP-10 AT THE HUNGARIAN GRAND PRIX:

1) Lewis Hamilton

2) Max Verstappen

3) Lando Norris

4) Oscar Piastri

5) Zhou Gunayu

6) Charles Leclerc

7) Valtteri Bottas

8) Fernando Alonso

9) Sergio Perez

10) Nico Hulkenberg

Kieran Jackson22 July 2023 16:06
1690038216

Lando Norris after finishing P3:

“I’m disappointed. Within a tenth of pole, feels like you should be on pole if you put the lap together! Overall picture, happy. As a driver, made too many mistakes.

Kieran Jackson22 July 2023 16:03
1690038154

Lewis Hamilton is on pole position for the Hungarian Grand Prix!

Lewis Hamilton has DONE IT!

By 0.003 seconds, he beats Max Verstappen to pole position in Hungary!

“Get in there! Let’s go boys! So good! Thanks so much for all the hard work guys! Woahhhh!”

Lando Norris takes third.

Kieran Jackson22 July 2023 16:02

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in