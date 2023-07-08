✕ Close Hollywood dazzle at Silverstone with presence of Brad Pitt and feature film crew

Formula 1 heads back to one of its most famous sites as Silverstone hosts the 2023 British Grand Prix this weekend.

Last time out in Austria, Max Verstappen continued his dominant form with a fifth straight win this season, extending his lead in the world championship to 81 points, with team-mate Sergio Perez in second.

Lewis Hamilton endured a mixed weekend in Spielberg, while Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc finished on the podium. Hamilton, George Russell and Lando Norris will be eyeing strong results this weekend at their home race, with recent upgrades for both Mercedes and McLaren renewing optimism in both camps.

On Friday at a bright and sunny Silverstone, Max Verstappen was quickest in first and second practice. Carlos Sainz won last year’s action-packed race for Ferrari, his first and only win in F1.

Follow British Grand Prix live updates with The Independent this weekend - qualifying started at 3pm (BST).