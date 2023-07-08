F1 British Grand Prix LIVE: Qualifying latest updates and results as Lewis Hamilton eyes pole at Silverstone
Formula 1 live updates from Silverstone as Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and the rest of the grid eye pole position
Formula 1 heads back to one of its most famous sites as Silverstone hosts the 2023 British Grand Prix this weekend.
Last time out in Austria, Max Verstappen continued his dominant form with a fifth straight win this season, extending his lead in the world championship to 81 points, with team-mate Sergio Perez in second.
Lewis Hamilton endured a mixed weekend in Spielberg, while Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc finished on the podium. Hamilton, George Russell and Lando Norris will be eyeing strong results this weekend at their home race, with recent upgrades for both Mercedes and McLaren renewing optimism in both camps.
On Friday at a bright and sunny Silverstone, Max Verstappen was quickest in first and second practice. Carlos Sainz won last year’s action-packed race for Ferrari, his first and only win in F1.
Follow British Grand Prix live updates with The Independent this weekend - qualifying started at 3pm (BST).
Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz not impressed with each other!
As all the cars were lining up in advance of their final hot lap, there was a bit of jousting between both Ferraris!
“Nice, nice overtake Carlos,” says a sarcastic Leclerc.
Sergio Perez out in Q1!
Wow! Times constantly improving as qualifying ends - and Sergio Perez misses out in P16!
He misses out by 0.019 seconds - with Fernando Alonso in 15th! Session ends with Valtteri Bottas - in 11th - stopping out on track! He’ll be out of qualifying even though he’s made Q2!
Also out, 17-20: Tsunoda, Zhou, De Vries, Magnussen
Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen race down the Wellington straight!
Lewis Hamilton was holding up the Red Bull coming out of the pit lane... think he’s trying to make sure he goes over the start-finish line as close to zero as possible...
All 19 cars will get a chance here!
Q1 back underway!
Right, bit of an odd session this so far, but we’re back underway.
Every car should get around for one hot lap...
A reminder, current bottom-five (16-20): Zhou, Sargeant, Bottas, Albon, Hulkenberg
Max Verstappen breaks his front wing
Q1 will resume in two minutes - but Max Verstappen, heading out of the garage, has hit the pit wall!
“I just understeered and it just didn’t grip,”
That’ll need replacing! Wow, a rare error by the Dutchman... in the pit lane!
RED FLAG - Kevin Magnussen stops in sector three!
Kevin Magnussen’s Haas has stopped at Stowe!
“Everything’s switched off!” Nightmare for the Dane - and the red flag is thrown with three minutes and 11 seconds left!
Current bottom-five (16-20): Magnussen, Zhou, Sargeant, Bottas, Albon
Sergio Perez dangerously close in P14; but we’ll have a stoppage here...
Nyck de Vries under threat with a penalty for an unsafe release
Mistake from AlphaTauri in the pit lane - they’ve let De Vries out right in the path of McLaren’s Oscar Piastri.
Alex Albon heading out in Q1 as it stands
“Yeah, it’s raining everywhere at the moment,” says George Russell.
Five minutes to go and Alex Albon - who has been so good in practice - is currently 19th after losing it slightly at Stowe!
Current bottom-five (16-20): Zhou, Sargeant, Bottas, Albon, Hulkenberg
Sergio Perez in the bottom-five
A worrying few minutes with Lewis Hamilton P20 but he gets himself up 10th...
Track constantly improving here, but rain is expected in around five minutes so these laps could be vital!
Current bottom-five (16-20): Gasly, Magnussen, Hulkenberg, Perez, Piastri
Top-3: Alonso, Russell, Norris
Eight minutes to go...
Lewis Hamilton spins!
Bit of a moment for Lewis Hamilton at the end of the Hangar Straight!
He loses control of his Mercedes and spins into the gravel - but crucially keeps the car moving so he can continue in the session!
