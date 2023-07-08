F1 British Grand Prix LIVE: Qualifying results as Lando Norris makes front row
Formula 1 live updates from Silverstone as Max Verstappen snatches pole position from Lando Norris
Max Verstappen dented Lando Norris’ dream of a shock pole position at the British Grand Prix by taking top spot in the closing seconds of a dramatic qualifying session.
Norris surged to the summit of the order to the delight of the Silverstone crowd, only to see Verstappen snatch pole by 0.241 seconds as the last driver over the line.
Norris starts alongside Verstappen, who took his fifth consecutive pole, with Oscar Piastri third on an excellent day for McLaren at the British team’s home race.
Lewis Hamilton could manage only seventh, one place behind George Russell in the other Mercedes.
Sergio Perez reacts to his shock elimination in Q1:
TOP-10 FOR THE BRITISH GRAND PRIX!
1) Max Verstappen
2) Lando Norris
3) Oscar Piastri
4) Charles Leclerc
5) Carlos Sainz
6) George Russell
7) Lewis Hamilton
8) Alex Albon
9) Fernando Alonso
10) Pierre Gasly
Lando Norris:
“Close, two-tenths to P1. Pretty insane, my last lap was a good lap. Could hear Zak on the in-lap, best thing ever. To be second and third is pretty amazing for the whole team.
“Always Max. He ruins everything for everyone! Very special day for us!
“Couldn’t have had a better result today for the whole team apart from Max who ruins everything!”
Oscar Piastri:
“Car was a rocketship in Q2 and Q3! Put a good lap together, great result for the team!
“To pull that off in Q3 is a mega-result. We’ve got the new bits on our car. Can’t thank the team enough for pushing - a massive step in the right direction.”
Lando Norris reacts to P2
“Yeah baby! Is Zak happy?”
Lando Norris almost in tears after being told he will line up in second for the British Grand Prix...
Max Verstappen just beats Lando Norris to pole!
Max Verstappen is on pole position for the British Grand Prix - taking it off Lando Norris right at the death!
Huge cheers around Silverstone with Norris on pole for a matter of seconds before Verstappen took it off him by two-tenths!
And Oscar Piastri P3... WHAT A SESSION FOR MCLAREN!
4-10: Leclerc, Sainz, Russell, Hamilton, Albon, Alonso, Gasly
All the cars head out of the pit lane for their final flying laps
So, can Lewis Hamilton or anyone else better Max Verstappen’s first lap of 1:27:084? Even if not, that’s a very exciting front row for tomorrow!
Final part of Q3 coming right up!
Max Verstappen quickest with Lewis Hamilton P2 currently
That DRS has seemingly made the difference! Max Verstappen quickest with a 1:27:084, 0.633 seconds clear of Lewis Hamilton in second!
Oscar Piastri with a terrific lap is currently P3, with Charles Leclerc fourth and Carlos Sainz in fifth.
6-10: Alonso, Albon, Gasly, Russell, Norris
Should be noted that Verstappen had brand new softs on, Hamilton did not.
Six minutes to go...
Q3 is underway!
The final session of qualifying now underway - and DRS has now been enabled given the dry conditions!
That, you would think, will favour the Red Bull of Max Verstappen...
Q3 starts in two minutes!
I think we’ve got a very exciting Q3 coming up, a lot of drivers on top-form today!
The 10 drivers involved in Q3: Verstappen, Piastri, Norris, Albon, Sainz, Leclerc, Alonso, Hamilton, Gasly, Russell
