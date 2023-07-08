F1 British Grand Prix LIVE: Qualifying updates and FP3 lap times at Silverstone
Formula 1 live updates from Silverstone as Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and the rest of the grid eye pole position
Formula 1 heads back to one of its most famous sites as Silverstone hosts the 2023 British Grand Prix this weekend.
Last time out in Austria, Max Verstappen continued his dominant form with a fifth straight win this season, extending his lead in the world championship to 81 points, with team-mate Sergio Perez in second.
Lewis Hamilton endured a mixed weekend in Spielberg, while Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc finished on the podium. Hamilton, George Russell and Lando Norris will be eyeing strong results this weekend at their home race, with recent upgrades for both Mercedes and McLaren renewing optimism in both camps.
On Friday at a bright and sunny Silverstone, Max Verstappen was quickest in first and second practice. Carlos Sainz won last year’s action-packed race for Ferrari, his first and only win in F1.
British Grand Prix preview - Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes struggle as British Grand Prix gets Hollywood sprinkling
By Kieran Jackson at Silverstone
On a Silverstone weekend where the presence of Brad Pitt and the Apple Studios crew is the talk of the town, the as of yet untitled Formula 1 film’s executive producer – the sport’s very own A-lister – struggled at his spiritual home on Friday.
Lewis Hamilton remains without a win in 19 months since Saudi Arabia in the penultimate round of the 2021 season. Last year, a thrilling British Grand Prix won by Carlos Sainz saw the eight-time winner come close, but the 38-year-old remains on an unprecedented winless streak.
This weekend, despite Mercedes bringing an upgraded front-wing, the practice pace simply wasn’t there for Hamilton or his team-mate George Russell. In both sessions, both drivers finished outside the top-10.
Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes struggle as British Grand Prix gets Hollywood sprinkling
An upgraded Mercedes car failed to produce on track in Friday practice on a weekend where there is as much intrigue with Brad Pitt’s new F1 film as there is with the on-track action
FP2 CLASSIFICATION
F1 qualifying at the British Grand Prix!
Good morning and welcome to qualifying at the British Grand Prix with live updates from The Independent.
Max Verstappen looked on red-hot form in practice on Friday, topping the timesheets in both sessions, while Williams impressed and Mercedes struggled with an upgraded car.
But today, there’s rain in the air which could throw a bit of uncertainty into the mix!
Free practice 3 on Saturday is at 11:30am with qualifying at 3pm (BST).
